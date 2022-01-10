Carina Hatton Launches ECom Boot Camp to Support Fledgeling Online Boutiques

Carina is the founder of the wildly successful venture, Knitted Belle Boutique.

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carina Hatton is pleased to announce her ECom Boot Camp is now available for aspiring online boutique startups to help them maximize their potential from day 1.Carina Hatton a private business owner with 18 years of experience and is the founder of Knitted Belle Boutique , an in-store and online women’s clothing boutique located in Overland Park, Kansas. Items sold within the boutique are hand-picked by Carina herself and the store has rapidly become one of the most sought-after places to visit for great quality women’s boutique dresses, tops, accessories, and more.In her most recent news, Carina has launched an exciting new program for those looking to venture into the world of online boutiques - the ECom Boot Camp. The ECom Boot Camp is a pre-recorded 5-day course designed to provide entrepreneurs with the most important steps they need to take to create, launch, and scale their successful online boutiques without frustration or stress. For just one low fee of $5, participants will gain access to five exclusive training videos with accompanying daily action worksheets.“From my own experience, I know exactly what it’s like to start an online boutique but have no idea where to start,” says Carina. “This can be incredibly overwhelming and stressful, but I’m here to help. With my 5-Day ECom Boot Camp, you won’t have to spend hours online looking for answers and getting nowhere. I have put together everything you need to not only get started, but to flourish – right from day 1.”Through taking the course, participants will learn a variety of secret industry tips and tricks, including:• Learn what the top two best-selling categories are for boutiques• Find out what the most important page on your website is and how to create it• Learn the steps for success to start your online boutique, including legal entities, sales, tax numbers, domains and more• Learn Carina’s buying secrets she personally used to sell seven figures in her own online boutique• Get insider information on how to buy direct from boutique vendors, just like the big stores do• Discover Carina’s secret to opening a shop with just $200Participants will also get five power-packed training sessions and coaching from Carina herself – essentially having their own 7-figure eCom store mentor and coach.“Normally I charge my clients thousands to set up their online store and create a sales strategy for them,” Carina states. “At a low price of just $5, my course is truly a steal of a deal – but it won’t last long. This is a special offer and I’d hate to see anyone miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”For more information about ECom Boot Camp, or to register, please visit https://onlineboutiquecoaching.com/ About Carina HattonCarina Hatton is a wildly successful entrepreneur and is the founder of Knitted Belle Boutique. Carina boasts a Masters in Business Administration and an undergraduate degree in Computer Information Systems – someone who spent six figures on her college education.