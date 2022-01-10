The House Hot Sheet for Week 1 of the 2022 Legislative Session

Monday

The first week of the 2022 Legislative Session begins with opening ceremonies and remarks from Speaker Laurie Jinkins on priorities from the House Democratic Caucus. Representatives will also vote on a new Deputy Speaker Pro Tempore.

House committees will meet in the afternoon, including the Appropriations Committee, which will hold a work session to review the governor’s proposed 2022 Supplemental Operating Budget, and the Transportation Committee, which will review the governor’s proposed 2022 Supplemental Transportation Budget.

Also in the afternoon, the House Committee on State Government & Tribal Relations has scheduled a public hearing for Rep. Melanie Morgan’s HB 1617, aligning state and school holidays, an important bill to ensure Juneteenth is recognized in Washington schools.

The College & Workforce Development Committee will hear Rep. Mari Leavitt’s HB 1601, making permanent the pilot program which provides assistance to homeless and foster care college students that was expanded last year.

Tuesday

Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee will provide the Legislature with the State of the State address.

Tuesday also brings a public hearing in the House Appropriations Committee on Democratic reforms to the WA Cares Fund, the first-in-the-nation state long-term care program. Those reforms include voluntary exemptions for border state residents, military spouses, disabled veterans, and non-immigrant visa holders (HB 1733 from Rep. Dave Paul) and extending the program rollout by 18 months without collecting premiums from workers to allow the Legislature to expand the program to provide benefits to people close to retirement (HB 1732 from Rep. Pat Sullivan).

The House Capital Budget Committee will hold their work session on the governor’s proposed 2022 Supplemental Capital Budget.

Earlier in the day, the Community & Economic Development Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1723 , offered by Rep. Mia Gregerson, to increase access to the internet for Washington communities. The House Environment & Energy Committee will hear testimony on Rep. Davina Duerr’s HB 1663, which seeks to reduce methane emissions from landfills.

Additionally, the House Public Safety Committee will hold public hearings on three police reform bills offered by Democrats, including HB 1719 from Rep. Dan Bronoske, which clarifies that less lethal alternatives are not included in Legislature’s previous ban of .50 caliber firearms. HB 1735, authored by Rep. Jesse Johnson, provides clarity for law enforcement use of force to the extent necessary and ensures that peace officers are able to conduct community caretaking functions and assist when needed for mental health calls. Finally, Rep. Roger Goodman has offered HB 1726 to explicitly allow for the use of force to the extent necessary under certain circumstances, including violent offenses or when reasonable suspicion exists that a person has committed a violent offense.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the House Children, Youth & Families Committee will hold a work session on implementation updates regarding the Fair Start for Kids Act of 2021. The House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will hold public hearings on common-sense gun safety bills, including HB 1618, legislation offered by Rep. April Berg to prohibit weapons at election-related offices, except by law enforcement and security personnel, HB 1630, from Rep. Tana Senn, would also prohibit weapons at school board meetings, and HB 1705 from Rep. Liz Berry which restricts access to ghost guns.

The House College & Workforce Development Committee will consider a series of bills offered by Democrats to increase access to higher education by expanding the Washington College Grant and offering bridge grants for other college costs (HB 1659 from Rep. Vandana Slatter), establishing a one percent state student loan program (HB 1736 from Rep. Pat Sullivan), and increasing awareness of the Washington College Grant and expanding how families qualify for the grant (HB 1835 from Rep. Drew Hansen).

Possible floor action is scheduled for the afternoon.

Thursday

On Thursday, the House Appropriations has possible executive session scheduled on the Democratic reforms to WA Cares. The House College & Workforce Development Committee will hear HB 1751, the Hazing Prevention and Reduction Act from Rep. Mari Leavitt.

The House Finance Committee will hear bipartisan legislation to exempt nonprofits from paying the real estate excise tax on properties used for affordable housing (HB 1643 from Rep. David Hackney).

Other committee hearings on Thursday include Rep. Tarra Simmons’ HB 1616 expanding access to charity care in House Health Care & Wellness, the Solitary Confinement Restriction Act (HB 1756) from Rep. Strom Peterson in the House Public Safety Committee, and also in Public Safety, Rep. Debra Entenman’s HB 1507 to allow for independent prosecutions of criminal conduct from police use of force.

Friday

On Friday, committees will continue hearings, including legislation to address indigenous persons who are missing, murdered, or victims of survivors of human trafficking (HB 1571 and HB 1725 in the House Public Safety Committee) and consider possible executive session on HB 1723 in the House Community & Economic Development Committee.

Possible floor action is scheduled for the afternoon.