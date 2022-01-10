Certain Academic Institutions Alleged To Have Conspired To Overcharge Students – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating.
Antitrust Investigation To Determine Whether Certain Academic Institutions Participated In A Price-Fixing CartelPHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential antitrust claims on behalf of students who attended certain educational institutions to determine whether those institutions participated in a price-fixing cartel designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid as a source of competition, and that artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid.
On January 9, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed (1:22-cv-00125) in United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, under Section 1 of the Sherman Act against Brown University (“Brown”), California Institute of Technology (“CalTech”), University of Chicago (“Chicago”), The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York (“Columbia”), Cornell University (“Cornell”), Trustees of Dartmouth College (“Dartmouth”), Duke University (“Duke”), Emory University (“Emory”), Georgetown University (“Georgetown”), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”), Northwestern University (“Northwestern”), University of Notre Dame du Lac (“Notre Dame”), The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania (“Penn”), William Marsh Rice University (“Rice”), Vanderbilt University (“Vanderbilt”), and Yale University (“Yale”) (collectively, “Defendants”).
According to the complaint, the Defendants “. . . participated in a price-fixing cartel that is designed to reduce or eliminate financial aid as a locus of competition, and that in fact has artificially inflated the net price of attendance for students receiving financial aid.”
Please contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., info@kehoelawfirm.com, for a free, no-obligation and confidential evaluation of potential legal claims if, with respect to the following educational institutions and during the periods indicated, you (a) enrolled in a full-time undergraduate program; (b) received need-based financial aid from the institution, and (c) paid to the institution tuition, room or board which was not fully covered by such financial aid:
• Brown - 2004 through 2012
• CalTech - 2019 to the present
• Chicago - 2003 through 2014
• Columbia - 2003 to the present
• Cornell - 2003 to the present
• Duke - 2003 to the present
• Dartmouth - 2004 to the present
• Emory - 2004 through 2012
• Georgetown - 2003 to the present
• MIT - 2003 to the present
• Northwestern - 2003 to the present
• Notre Dame - 2003 to the present
• Penn - 2003 to the present
• Rice - 2003 through 2009 & 2017 to the present
• Vanderbilt - 2003 through 2019
• Yale - 2003 through 2007 & 2018 to the present
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.
