Traditional Wound Management Market | May Turn as Winner after Covid-19 Pandemic

Traditional Wound Management Market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Traditional Wound Management Market by Product (Gauze, Bandage, Cotton, and Others), Application (Acute wound and Chronic Wound), and End User (Hospital & Clinics, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Surgical center, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Traditional Wound Management Market was pegged at $5.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.63 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Surge in incidence of accidents, increase in ambulatory surgical centers, and rise in incidences of chronic diseases and surgeries drive the global traditional wound management market. However, surge in development and adoption of advanced wound care products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, improving regulatory scenario in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Traditional Wound Management Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The global traditional wound management market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Based on product, the gauze segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market. However, the bandage segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the acute wound segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The global traditional wound management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in terms of revenue, holding more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Traditional Wound Management Market trends from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Traditional Wound Management Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

•The Traditional Wound Management Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Traditional Wound Management Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The key market players profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN Medical, Cardinal Health, Derma Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Smith & Nephew.

