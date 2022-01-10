Top 10 Cancer Drugs Industry Business to Garner Worth $129.94 Billion, at 9.8% CAGR by 2026

Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market Industry

Cancer caused when the cells present in the body grow at an uncontrolled rate leading to the formation of a tumor.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," The top 10 cancer drugs market accounted for $63,619 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $129,948 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Surge in incidence of cancer across the globe, increase in aging population, and rise in expenditure of government on healthcare infrastructure drive the global top 10 cancer drugs market. However, adverse effects related to usage of cancer usage hinder the market growth. Contrarily, surge in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging geographies create new opportunities in the market.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Revlimid accounted for highest share in 2018, Keytruda to surpass by 2026

Based on brand, Revlimid contributed to nearly one-sixth of the total share of the global top 10 cancer drugs market in 2018. Opdivo accounted for more than one-tenth of the total market share in terms of revenue in the same year. However, Keytruda is projected to supersede in terms of market share by 2026. Moreover, this type is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026. Opdivo is projected to register the second-highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

•ABBVIE INC

•ASTELLAS PHARMA INC

•ASTRAZENECA PLC

•BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

•CELGENE CORPORATION

•F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

•JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JANSSEN GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC,)

•MERCK & CO., INC

•NOVARTIS AG

•PFIZER INC

