On-Line Only Bidding Set to Close on 3BR Pampa, Texas Home Announces Assiter Auctioneers

Assiter Auctioneers announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a 3 bedroom 2 bath home at 1237 N. Russel, Pampa, Texas, on Thursday, January 13.”CANYON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces that on-line bidding will begin to close on a 3 bedroom 2 bath home at 1237 N. Russel, Pampa, Texas, on Thursday, January 13 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell this home to the highest bidder regardless of price,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs.”
Online Only Bidding -- Bidding begins closing on Thurs. Jan. 13 at 8 pm
1237 N Russel, Pampa, Texas 79065
• 1,907± sq. ft. home w/basement
• 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 car garage
For information, call Ryan Rickles, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The online auction is open for online only bidding.
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
