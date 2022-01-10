Awesome TV announces Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies, as a Senior Advisor to the network
It is with sincere pleasure I would like to welcome Raj Soin as a Senior Advisor of Awesome TV, a visionary entrepreneur with talent, skills that will help Awesome TV grow”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Awesome TV announced Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies, as a Senior Advisor to the network. Soin, an entrepreneur and businessman, has started, owned, and operated several businesses for the past 29 years, including a chain of retail stores, vocational education business, commercial & residential real estate Investments, development, construction & property management in the US and India.
— Ritesh Parikh, Creator and Founder of Awesome TV
“I’m honored to join the Awesome TV team,” said Raj Soin. “Awesome TV is already making a name for itself by innovating how viewers connect with Bollywood and Hollywood. I’m excited to help grow the organization, advise to solve business problems, and explore new growth opportunities.”
About Awesome TV: All we do is inspire, inform & entertain our audiences and all.
Awesome TV proudly boasts of being the most affluent online platform in North America and around the globe and has featured in multiple media around the USA and globally. More people watch, follow and engage with Awesome TV than any other South Asian Network from USA. AWESOME TV: Your source for bollywood, hollywood, and original entertainment at home or on the go. Watch your favorite entertainment channel how you want to from across the globe anytime, anywhere on any device you want from Smart TVs, Phones, Tablets, Laptops and more. More people
