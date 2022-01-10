Submit Release
News Search

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,864 in the last 365 days.

Awesome TV announces Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies, as a Senior Advisor to the network

Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies

Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies

Awesome TV Logo

Awesome TV Logo

Awesome TV announces Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies, as a Senior Advisor to the network

It is with sincere pleasure I would like to welcome Raj Soin as a Senior Advisor of Awesome TV, a visionary entrepreneur with talent, skills that will help Awesome TV grow”
— Ritesh Parikh, Creator and Founder of Awesome TV
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Awesome TV announced Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies, as a Senior Advisor to the network. Soin, an entrepreneur and businessman, has started, owned, and operated several businesses for the past 29 years, including a chain of retail stores, vocational education business, commercial & residential real estate Investments, development, construction & property management in the US and India.

“I’m honored to join the Awesome TV team,” said Raj Soin. “Awesome TV is already making a name for itself by innovating how viewers connect with Bollywood and Hollywood. I’m excited to help grow the organization, advise to solve business problems, and explore new growth opportunities.”

"It is with sincere pleasure I would like to welcome Raj Soin as a Senior Advisor of Awesome TV, a visionary entrepreneur with talent, skills that will help Awesome TV grow" Ritesh Parikh

About Awesome TV: All we do is inspire, inform & entertain our audiences and all.

Awesome TV proudly boasts of being the most affluent online platform in North America and around the globe and has featured in multiple media around the USA and globally. More people watch, follow and engage with Awesome TV than any other South Asian Network from USA. AWESOME TV: Your source for bollywood, hollywood, and original entertainment at home or on the go. Watch your favorite entertainment channel how you want to from across the globe anytime, anywhere on any device you want from Smart TVs, Phones, Tablets, Laptops and more. More people

Watch Awesome TV Live to your TV via our streaming channel https://awesomeitv.com/ or via our FREE Apps

Apple iOS
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/awesome-tv-tv/id893125956

Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.awesome.smahi1.awesometv&hl=en_US&gl=US

Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/awesomeitv

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/awesomeitv/

Twitter
https://twitter.com/awesomeitv

LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/awesometv

Ritesh Parikh
Awesome TV
+1 212-203-7069
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Awesome TV Promo

You just read:

Awesome TV announces Raj Soin, President and CEO of the Soin Group of Companies, as a Senior Advisor to the network

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.