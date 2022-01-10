STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police responds to unfolding incident in Derby Line

DERBY LINE, Vermont (Monday, Jan. 10, 2022) — Members of the Vermont State Police are responding to an incident on Caswell Avenue in Derby Line. The situation is currently unfolding, and further information is unavailable. Members of the public should avoid the area.

The state police will provide updates as soon as more details are available.

- 30 -