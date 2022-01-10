Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1400 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:45 pm, the suspect approached a store employee, in an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The suspect then fled the scene. No US currency was obtained.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.