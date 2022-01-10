Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the 4900 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:22 pm, the suspect approached a store employee, in an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took US currency from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/ZomiHtsHyek

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.