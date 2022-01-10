ZEKMED, launches OTC COVID19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test Kit, with NFT redeemable token & Anti-Counterfeit Security
ZEKMED Ltd., launch COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, an over-the-counter SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test with sate of the art protection against counterfeiting.
With ZEKID, bridge the connection of real-world assets with the tamper-proof technology of NFTs by offering a suite of healthcare physical products backed by imprinted authenticity proof.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOWM, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON, January 10th, 2022 – ZEKMED Ltd., today announced the launch of Smart LUNA AG COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, an over-the-counter SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test with sate of the art protection against counterfeiting. The test allows individuals not only to receive results within 15 minutes, in the comfort of their own home as it does not require laboratory processing, but also the ability to check the authenticity of the product without the need of installing any additional app in your smartphone. A simple internet connection and a browser are the only necessary tools to use our systems.
Combating counterfeit and illicit trade is about information, and in the majority of cases real-time information. Gathering intelligence on the where, how and who are the crucial first steps.When investigating counterfeit products, the goods seized on the street are usually just a fraction of the full shipment and a tiny portion of the overall problem. Unraveling this chain across national borders, which in the majority of cases leads to multiple opaque jurisdictions, requires specialist skills, a global reach, well-placed contacts and, most of all, expediency. The harsh reality is that by the time you make progress, the network has changed and you are left chasing empty warehouses and defunct entities.
In a study by WHO, $30.5 billion is the estimated cost related to the acquisition of falsified drugs across the globe. Counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry has an overreaching impact that supersedes any financial loss. Deaths due to counterfeit drugs too are on the rise signifying the importance of finding a solution to this menace.
Due to the high demand of Covid19 rapid test kits, scammers take advantage of the spike in demand and propose fake and unauthorized testing kits.
ZEKID® Traceable Anti-Counterfeiting NFT Certificate embedded into the packaging and the test itself. Allowing the production of the world’s most secure Covid19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit.
“Now that we proved our capacity to deliver the most reliable Antigen rapid test kit in the world, we knew that the next phase would be to put in place the most secure infrastructure against counterfeit in the LFT market.” Says Emidio Do Sacramento.
How does it work?
Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, are unique assets created using the Blockchain and the Ethereum network.
The Distributed ledger technology, a.k.a Blockchain technology, which keeps track of every transaction and information processed, is used to trace the NFT attached to the product very easily. They can't be tampered with, and only the owner of the NFT has every right over the NFT. No intrusion is possible.
NFT is referred to as a non-fungible token which is a smart contract inheriting proof of authenticity for your real-world asset which in fact is a proof of ownership inscribed in a blockchain to record all and any transaction regarding that NFT.
ZEKMED, aims, with ZEKID to bridge the connection of real-world assets with the tamper-proof technology of NFTs by offering a suite of healthcare physical products backed by imprinted authenticity proof.
Privacy?
The decentralized nature offers you privacy and security. They are immutable, and even if the NFT's information is captured, it is impossible to trace them back to the owner.
Anticounterfeit Blockchain Protection
ZEKID® Digital Copyright Protection & Anti-Counterfeit Technology protects manufacturers, and owners of Intellectual Property across the chain of production into the distribution and sales channels.
NFTs and blockchain can support the fight against counterfeit medical devices by streamlining the authentication process. NFTs create digital footprints or a “token ID” that attaches to a particular item throughout its lifespan. The uniqueness of each NFT is specifically defined by the information stored within the NFT’s metadata – pointing to valuable digital resources that are updated in real-time on the blockchain. NFTs provide an immutable record on the ledger reducing, and potentially eliminating, discrepancies and outright fraud.
In the case of Covid19 rapid test kits, NFTs have the ability to secure and streamline the tracking process – enabling the immediate identification of issues. That means that problems can be resolved much more rapidly, including the identification of black-market production batches and eliminating them from the system.
Our first goal was to create the best rapid test kits in the market and we achieved that by working closely with our partner Shenzhen Lvshiyuan Biotechnology.
Recently, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, an Agency of the German Federal Ministry of Health.
that research and control activities promoting the quality, efficacy and safety of biological medicinal products, ranked our test kit as the best in class, ahead of close to 100 other LFT’s brands. An incredible score of CT <25 100% - CT 25-30 95.7%. CT >30 40% and CT 17-36 86% were achieved.
