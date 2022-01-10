Global Fish Oil Market projected to touch a valuation of US$ 2,166.3 Mn by the end of 2028
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global fish oil was worth US$ 1,082.8 Mn in 2017 and is projected to touch a valuation of US$ 2,166.3 Mn by the end of 2028. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% over the course of the forecast period of 2018-2028.
The fish oil market is valued at US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021. It is set to grow at 6.7 % CAGR through 2029. Latin American countries are expected to be on the vanguard in terms of consumption of fish oil over the coming years estimated to be US$ 430 Mn in 2021. Asia Pacific will exhibit high demand for fishmeal and fish oil. India and China are likely to emerge as lucrative markets.
Request a report sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6686
Technology advancements both at supply level and end use industry level of fish oil will support fish oil market growth over the forecast period. Increase in strategic decisions by fish oil companies has helped the fish oil market more concentrated in Latin American and European regions.
This scenario has given the regions competitive advantage over other regions in fish oil market. As per insights, TerraVia and Bunge announced the launch of the first product line for animal nutrition produced in partnership. TerrraVia will be using their proprietary algae-based technology platform.
The distribution and availability of raw materials is one of the core needs of the global fish oil market. Acquisition Approach: Strengthen acquisitions in high raw material availability regions such as Latin America and Western Europe by acquiring local companies across these markets and improve regional presence and strengthen company’s positioning in the fish oil market. Increasing innovation across various stages of fish oil value chain mainly production level and refining due to increase in competition. Manufacturers are focusing on developing high quality fish oil products with various certifications, quality standards, grades, and product types.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6686
Aquaculture Industry to Support Global Market Growth
The growing demand for Omega-3 fatty acid supplements that helps in the prevention of cancer, stroke, and heart attack and is found in fish oil is also one of the reasons behind the growing demand for fish oil across the globe.
Global aquaculture production is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2008-2030. Some regions, in particular Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Middle-East and North-African (MNA) region, would benefit proportionately more from this scenario. In contrast, North America and Japan would lose from this scenario. Stellar growth of aquaculture production would entail more fish oil use by some fish species groups, which is expected to drive fish oil price upward. Development in aquaculture, together with advancements of aquaculture farming, there has been a major resource input needed in the form of feeds (including fish oil) to sustain these aquaculture practices.
Competitive Landscape
The main organizations in the fish oil market are to a great extent concentrating on securing and item enhancement to keep up their intensity in the worldwide market. For example, Omega Protein Corporation, as of late gained Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., a main provider of plant and marine based strength oils and fundamental unsaturated fats in the nourishment and nutraceutical businesses. This securing empowers Omega Protein Corporation to enhance its fish oil contributions in the human sustenance item sections and upgrade its client reach. The leading companies operating in the global fish oil market are PT FKS Multi Agro Tbk, China Fishery Group Ltd., The Chemical Company, TASA (Tecnologica De Alimentos S.A.), Alpha Atlantique, Empresas Copec S.A., and Fahad Fishmeal & Oil Compan, among others.
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6686
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
The fish oil market is valued at US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021. It is set to grow at 6.7 % CAGR through 2029. Latin American countries are expected to be on the vanguard in terms of consumption of fish oil over the coming years estimated to be US$ 430 Mn in 2021. Asia Pacific will exhibit high demand for fishmeal and fish oil. India and China are likely to emerge as lucrative markets.
Request a report sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6686
Technology advancements both at supply level and end use industry level of fish oil will support fish oil market growth over the forecast period. Increase in strategic decisions by fish oil companies has helped the fish oil market more concentrated in Latin American and European regions.
This scenario has given the regions competitive advantage over other regions in fish oil market. As per insights, TerraVia and Bunge announced the launch of the first product line for animal nutrition produced in partnership. TerrraVia will be using their proprietary algae-based technology platform.
The distribution and availability of raw materials is one of the core needs of the global fish oil market. Acquisition Approach: Strengthen acquisitions in high raw material availability regions such as Latin America and Western Europe by acquiring local companies across these markets and improve regional presence and strengthen company’s positioning in the fish oil market. Increasing innovation across various stages of fish oil value chain mainly production level and refining due to increase in competition. Manufacturers are focusing on developing high quality fish oil products with various certifications, quality standards, grades, and product types.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6686
Aquaculture Industry to Support Global Market Growth
The growing demand for Omega-3 fatty acid supplements that helps in the prevention of cancer, stroke, and heart attack and is found in fish oil is also one of the reasons behind the growing demand for fish oil across the globe.
Global aquaculture production is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2008-2030. Some regions, in particular Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and Middle-East and North-African (MNA) region, would benefit proportionately more from this scenario. In contrast, North America and Japan would lose from this scenario. Stellar growth of aquaculture production would entail more fish oil use by some fish species groups, which is expected to drive fish oil price upward. Development in aquaculture, together with advancements of aquaculture farming, there has been a major resource input needed in the form of feeds (including fish oil) to sustain these aquaculture practices.
Competitive Landscape
The main organizations in the fish oil market are to a great extent concentrating on securing and item enhancement to keep up their intensity in the worldwide market. For example, Omega Protein Corporation, as of late gained Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., a main provider of plant and marine based strength oils and fundamental unsaturated fats in the nourishment and nutraceutical businesses. This securing empowers Omega Protein Corporation to enhance its fish oil contributions in the human sustenance item sections and upgrade its client reach. The leading companies operating in the global fish oil market are PT FKS Multi Agro Tbk, China Fishery Group Ltd., The Chemical Company, TASA (Tecnologica De Alimentos S.A.), Alpha Atlantique, Empresas Copec S.A., and Fahad Fishmeal & Oil Compan, among others.
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6686
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here