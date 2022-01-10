Maine State Police and Law Enforcement Partners Seize Drugs and Firearm during Traffic Stop

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, Maine State Police along with partners from FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Oxford, and Norway Police Departments conducted two traffic stops in the town of Oxford targeting ongoing criminal activity. During the traffic stops, three people were arrested on various charges following searches and seizures of drugs and a pistol.

During the first traffic stop law enforcement officers discovered the driver, 32-year-old Maurice James of Portland was on probation for trafficking drugs, and his passenger, 28-year-old Brianna Reeve of Oxford was on five sets of bail conditions. During the second traffic stop the passenger in the car, 30-year-old Tiffany Russell of Lisbon was found to have three active warrants for her arrest. The driver was not charged.

Following the traffic stops, which both occurred on Mechanic Falls Rd. (Rt. 121) in Oxford, a search warrant for a residence in the town of Oxford was obtained by State Police and the residence was searched.

Located during the traffic stops and at the residence were 204 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine base, a quantity of methamphetamine, $1064 of suspected drug proceeds, and one pistol that had been thrown out of one of the vehicles during the traffic stop. The following individuals were arrested, with more arrests expected as the investigation continues:

• Maurice James was charged with Probation Violation (on probation for trafficking drugs), Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine Base, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person • Brianna Reeve was charged with Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine Base, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person • Tiffany Russell was arrested on three active warrants, charged with Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl

Both Maurice James and Brianna Reeve were taken to the Oxford County Jail. Tiffany Russell was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. Please contact the jail for booking photos.