Global Essential Fatty Acids Market to reach US$ 10 Bn towards the end of 2027
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) has revealed that the global market for essential fatty acids is set to witness an impressive CAGR of 9.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2017-2027). During this ten years of the forecast, the dynamics of the market will be shaped by factors such as government policies and regulations, incessantly rising demand and improvement in supply chain management of essential fatty acids.
The Omega-3 segment of the global essential fatty acids market is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 3,300 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period. By volume, the segment is anticipated to reach 417,518 Metric Tons by 2027 end from an estimated 160,021 Metric Tons in 2017.
The Omega-3 segment has a higher growth as compared to other product types due to the fact that EPA and DHA concentrates are being produced and sold for a variety of applications. They are widely used in preventive medicine for chronic diseases and as a nutritional requirement for brain development in children. Among all essential fatty acid types, Omega-3 stands out with an incremental opportunity of a little more than US$ 5 Bn over the forecast period.
Future Market Insights’ report titled “Essential Fatty Acids Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027” currently values the market at over US$ 4072 Mn and anticipates it to reach US$ 10 Bn towards the end of 2027. While favourable government policies will keep encouraging higher productions of essential fatty acids, the demand for such products will also surge upwards on account of their increasing application in processed and convenience food. Considering the growing awareness amongst consumers about the health benefits of essential fatty acids based food products, use of such product in ready-to-eat or packaged food is expected to grow over the years to come.
Essential fatty acids available in the market are free from any kind of metal impurities. Producers are further trying to improve the quality of Omega-3 essential fatty acids by using advanced technology for the automation of processes and the development of environment friendly processes.
The purity of essential fatty acids has been a matter of key concern among the general population, and as Latin American manufacturers have significant control over fisheries, this comes in hand. Generating better trust among consumers regarding the quality and benefits of Omega-3 is driving market demand.
Key Highlights of the Report Include:
• By 2027-end, the global production of omega-3 essential fatty acids is expected to reach a whopping 417,518 metric tons.
• Around 97,384 metric tons of essential fatty acids is expected to be used for manufacturing of dietary supplements by the end of 2017.
• On the basis of source, marine animals will continue to be a key source of essential fatty acids throughout the assessment period. In 2016, essential fatty acids extracted from marine source accounted for nearly 64.4% value share of the market.
• In terms of value, essential fatty acids in the form of oil accounted for over 50% market share in 2016 end, followed by powdered essential fatty acids. In addition, close to 309,702 metric tons of oil-based essential fatty acids is expected produced by end of the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Companies that are based in regions such as Latin America, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) have a better access to good quality marine based raw materials, enabling them to produce the best quality essential fatty acids. BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated are some of the leading market participants profiled in the FMI report.
Competitive Landscape
Companies that are based in regions such as Latin America, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) have a better access to good quality marine based raw materials, enabling them to produce the best quality essential fatty acids. BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated are some of the leading market participants profiled in the FMI report.
