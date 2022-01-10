The Albers Group Changes Name to Albers Aeropace

McKinney, Texas - based aerospace and defense firm, The Albers Group, changes name to Albers Aerospace to reflect expansion of service offerings.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albers Group, LLC a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and DoD protege partner of Vertex Aerospace, serving the aerospace and defense markets, is proud to announce that the company name is changed to Albers Aerospace effective January 1, 2022. Strong growth is driving an expansion of service offerings, which the corporate name now reflects.

Albers Aerospace retains its recently expanded headquarters in McKinney, Texas providing the team with a prime location within one of the fastest growing regions of the United States. The company is planning, in partnership with the City of McKinney, additional business expansion in 2022.

The company operates its three business units- Aerospace Manufacturing; Engineering, Aviation, & MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul); and Innovative Technologies, across 24 states and multiple OCONUS locations.

“As our capabilities have grown and our customer base expands, we are excited to enter into a new phase of our corporate growth strategy, focused on sustaining excellence in our core engineering, aviation maintenance and manufacturing businesses, while we set the conditions for continued investment and growth in the near term.” -Dave Thompson, EVP for Growth and Business Development

2021 was a landmark year for the company, growing to $33M in revenue and 173 employees. Acquiring two companies, Unmanned Systems Inc. and Heritage Aviation Ltd., Albers Aerospace is poised to continue its growth as a cost-effective provider of aviation parts and maintenance, integration services, advanced Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance training and services, as well as world class systems engineering. Notably, the addition of an FAA Part 145 Repair Station provides the basis for a new wave of growth serving the commercial aerospace and defense aerospace markets.

“Our growth is a powerful testament to our employees, who are committed to excellence and have served admirably throughout challenges the past 20 months. Adding ISR training and services as well as expanding our manufacturing capacity this year enables our company to provide a high-quality, comprehensive set of services to our customers at reasonable price points." - John Albers, President and CEO