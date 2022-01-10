Hot Melt Adhesives Market Significant Growth, Emerging Demand, Challenges and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2028

Reports and Data

Growing packaging industry coupled with increasing demand for non-woven hygiene products in the region is likely to be the key factor stimulating market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hot Melt Adhesives market is expected to reach USD 22.58 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. 2016-2017, has witnessed transition of several economies coming out from recession and posing as a severe contender for economical excellence. The hot melt adhesive market is significantly complex considering its wide range of value chain structure. Value addition in products is a significant cost differentiator and hot melt adhesives has a wide range of products under its belt. The diversity in the value chain applies for finished and adhesive products and the raw material used to make them. In the modern global industry and production scenario of physical commodities, raw material procurement strategy is widely becoming one of the significant areas hot melt adhesives are nurturing on.

Indicators of the future needs are in some cases already visible, such as rising construction index, economic stability and per capita growth among house dwellers across the globe. 2016-2017, has witnessed transition of several economies coming out from recession and posing as a severe contender for economical excellence.

Key participants include 3M, Avery Dennison, Beardow Adams, Daubert Chemical, Jowat SE, Helmitin Adhesives and Henkel AG.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Packaging Solution market is expected to grow significantly and is expected to value USD 12415.7 million by 2026. Packaging plays a major role in supply chain management. Apart from protecting the goods, packaging serves as the brand ambassador for the product.

• North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2026. The most important sales market for adhesives in 2017 for the U.S market was the construction industry. Almost a significant percentage of global demand was accounted for by wall and floor coverings, maintenance, building refurbishment, panelling, panels or for thermal insulation material.

• Waterborne adhesives accounted for about 49% of overall worldwide demand. Demand for hot melts ranked second at a great distance, followed by solvent borne adhesives. Companies competing in the hot melt adhesive segment are currently struggling with supply chain difficulties and are expected to reach its peak efficiency by the beginning of 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Hot Melt Adhesives on the basis of resin type, application and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

Polyolefins

Hydrocarbon

Rosin

Water-dispersible polymer

Polyamides

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Packaging Solutions

Non-woven Hygienic Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

