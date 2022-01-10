Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Anti-acne Cosmetic Market Report to 2031. The market is forecasts by product type (Cleaners, Emulsion, Masks, Others), By End- user (Women & Men) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) PLUS Profiles of Leading Anti-Acne Cosmetic Companies PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Rising demand for anti-acne products based on organic compounds, and the increasing demand for organic the anti-acne products are some of the factors driving the growth of anti-acne cosmetic market.

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-Acne Cosmetic Market

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the cosmetic industry, by providing a digital platform to customers. The companies are adopting advanced strategies to stay competitive in the market, such as replacing retail counters through the digital platform.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for organic anti acne products

The increasing demand for anti-acne products based on organic compounds; enhance the market during the forecast period. The consumers’ needs safe skin- care products, as chemical-based products are harsh on skin and may cause a reaction such as irritation, redness and itching. The organic anti acne products are gentle & side effects free, hence customers are inclined towards organic compound-based products. The companies are focusing on developing cosmetic products based on organic compounds, due to increasing consumer awareness about synthetic chemicals and prevention from side effects.

Market Opportunities

The increasing popularity of women beauty products.

Based on end users, women are the largest buyer of cosmetic products as compared to men. The digital platform has transformed and motivated cosmetic products targeting women of all ages. Increasing development of innovative product with smart packaging ideas makes cosmetic products popular among women. However, women are opting for organic anti acne cosmetic products, due to increasing awareness and usage experience, as chemical based products may result in skin condition such as redness, and skin irritation.

Improvisation in packaging design of cosmetic products.

Packaging plays vital role in cosmetic industry; as consumers are much attracted towards innovate packaging, which will boost the cosmetic market. The companies are focusing towards strategies, to improvise overall packaging of cosmetic products. The demand for smart packaging is increasing among end users, due to influence of advertisement, social media platform, boosts the market.

Competitive Landscape

Clinique Laboratories, LLC, The Proactiv Company LLC, Murad LLC, Shiseido Company, Limited, LaRochPosay, ROHTO Pharmaceutical, Co. Ltd., Kose Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L’Oréal SA are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Anti-Acne Cosmetic market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in global market, such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in November 2019 - Shiseido Americas Corporation a subsidiary of Shiseido Company Limited, completes the acquisition of DRUNK ELEPHANT a skincare brand that develops effective products. The acquisition enables the company to strengthen its position in the global skincare market.

