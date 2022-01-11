FADEAWAY A STAND OUT HIP HOP GEM FROM 780. MASOCHIST
EINPresswire.com/ -- 780.MASOCHIST is proud to release his new sad trap banger "FADEAWAY" in collaboration with producer Eem Triplin. Residing from Edmonton, Canada, 780.Masochist’s endeavors are almost as multifaceted as his music becoming the first ever Pakistani to represent his home country at a World Championship Canoe Regatta. After a series of releases in 2021, 780.Masochist’s music quickly amassed thousands of streams and received endorsements from reputable blogs such as “The Musical Hype” and “Authority Magazine.”
Haughty but melodic vocals flow gently on a melancholic music box beat. Touching on themes of envy and vengeance, it tells a story of two different love languages between a failed romance and is a great fit for hip hop and music playlists alike. The song will see heavy promotion in nationwide college radio as well as sync promotion and social media campaigns across all platforms. As well as the artist is looking to donate a portion of the stream revenue to the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture charity. So if you are seeking some hip hop that's a little different? Look no further than 780.MASOCHIST "FADEAWAY".
To hear 780.MASOCHIST "FADEAWAY" you can check it out on Spotify, or follow me on InstaGram at https://www.instagram.com/780.masochist
SAPHAN SWALEH
