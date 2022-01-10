Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette and First Lady Peggy McMaster's Schedule for Monday, January 10, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedule for Monday, January 10 includes the following:

Monday, January 10 at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force 2021 Annual Report press conference, State House, second floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, January 10 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will unveil the FY 2022-2023 Executive Budget and provide American Rescue Plan Act recommendations, State House, first floor lobby, Columbia, S.C.