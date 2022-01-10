Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (ASX: RAD)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. (ASX: RAD). The in-depth 22-page initiation report includes detailed information on Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd.’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.



The full research report is available here. Highlights from the report include:

Large Market Opportunity

Diversified Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Pipeline - Radiopharm has licensed a diversified pipeline of Radiopharmaceutical Therapies (RPTs) spanning from peptides, humanized monoclonal antibodies, and small molecules addressing roughly 75% of the causes of death from cancer. The therapies will be tested as both diagnostic and therapeutic treatments, while the company’s advanced pipeline of RPTs currently includes its diagnostic research and clinical trial currently in phase 1/2. The cancer targets range from brain metastases, mRCC, breast cancer, glioma to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The diversified pipeline in our view considerably lowers risk from competition within the RPT market. Published data from the phase 1 and preclinical trials for various therapies under development have demonstrated robust safety and potential efficacy profiles of RPTs as a diagnostic and therapeutic treatment.



Accomplished Senior Team

Experienced Management Team - Radiopharm Theranostics was founded by Paul Hopper, who is also the current Executive Chairman of the company. With twenty-five years of experience within the biotechnology, healthcare, and life sciences sectors, he has been successful in identifying and leveraging emerging technologies within the sector. Paul has served as Executive Chairman, Non-Executive Director, and/or CEO for various biotech companies in the U.S. and Australia and was instrumental in the success of Viralytics which was acquired by Merck for roughly $400 million. The Managing Director and CEO Riccardo Canevari previously served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Novartis company Advanced Accelerator Applications, one of the leading nuclear medicine companies globally. He has extensive experience within oncology and radiopharmaceuticals more specifically. Radiopharm has been further supported by the scientific team with profound knowledge and experience in the development of RPTs.



Valuation

Valuation Model – We have valued Radiopharm Theranostics based on seven indications currently under development. We have assumed a 10%-15% probability of success depending on the clinical phase. Based on our assumptions, we have valued Radiopharm Theranostics at A$0.84 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company. We view RAD as a suitable investment for institutional and high-risk-tolerant retail investors given the unique high-risk-reward opportunity.



Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd.

Radiopharm theranostics is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company that was incorporated in Australia in February 2021. The company is focused on developing and commercializing radiopharmaceutical products and nuclear medicines for both therapeutic and diagnostic applications in precision oncology.

For more information, visit https://www.radiopharmtheranostics.com/

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms including Factset, Morningstar, and Thomson One.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Radiopharm Theranostics Limited for producing research materials regarding Radiopharm Theranostics Limited and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 01/12/2022 the issuer had paid us $20,000 for our services, consisting of $20,000 for an initiation report and $13,000 for update notes, which commenced 09/03/2021, based on two distinct payments of a $33,000 total annual fee. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has not paid us for non-research related services as of 01/12/22. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the financial filings for Radiopharm Theranostics.

