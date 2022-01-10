Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market is Projected to Booming at a 19.2% CAGR by 2028

Virtual Rehabilitation and Telerehabilitation Systems Market

Telerehabilitation systems are the provision of rehabilitation services via the internet and telecommunication networks. Many forms of such services fall under two broad categories: clinical treatment, and instructional rehabilitation. Telerehabilitation systems enable patients to interact with healthcare providers remotely and is frequently used both to evaluate patients and to deliver rehabilitation services.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation system market include, 270 Vision Ltd., Bridgeway Senior Healthcare, CoRehab srl, Doctor Kinetic, GestureTek Inc., Hinge Health, Inc., LiteGait, MIRA Rehab Limited, Motekforce Link, Motorika Medical Ltd., Mindmaze, Reflexion Health, Inc., SWORD Health, S.A., and Virtualware Group.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing availability of telerehabilitation is expected to propel growth of the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation system market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, Amgen partnered with Liva Healthcare to make cardiac rehabilitation accessible to more patients in the immediate aftermath of a heart attack.

Moreover, launch of new devices is also expected to propel growth of the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation system market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2020, Fourier Intelligence, a Singapore-based producer of rehabilitation robots, launched an entry-level linear motion training robotic device, LineMotus that targets home-based therapy, geriatric rehabilitation and telerehabilitation

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

As the Covid-19 pandemic is still spreading at a significant rate, the demand for telerehabilitation systems is expected to increase. For instance, in February 2021, Evolv, a medical device company, with the support of Microsoft and hardware manufacturer ZOTAC, donated its virtual rehabilitation technology to three leading hospitals in Spain.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation system market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2021, WizeCare, accompany offering physical therapy and rehabilitation, partnered with Essen Health Care, a privately held multi-specialty health system, to advance value-based care through personalized all-in-one telerehabilitation platform.

