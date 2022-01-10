Petri Dish Market is expected to boost overall sales of the market 2022 | Aicor Medical, NEST Biotechnology

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Petri Dish Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

A Petri dish is a transparent, lidded dish that contains a growth medium for bacteria and fungi. The dish was first used to cultivate bacteria and small mosses. It is named after the bacteriologist Julius Richard (JR) Petri. Today, it is the most common type of culture plate. It can be used for a variety of different purposes. For instance, a Petri dish can be used to grow yeast. Petri dishes have a long history and are integral pieces of laboratory equipment. A Petri dish contains four different cultures of bacteria. These can be either small or large. The smallest ones are generally used for culturing bacteria, while the largest ones are usually used for growing plants or animals.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global petri dish market include Phoenix Biomedical, Greiner Bio-One, Reinnervate, NEST Biotechnology, Biosigma S.r.l., Aicor Medical, Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Narang Medical Limited, Corning, and Millipore Sigma.

Drivers

Growing R&D activities across the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors to develop efficient solutions for clinical sample collection are expected to propel growth of the petri dish market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption in microbial applications for culturing microorganisms is expected to support growth of the petri dish market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The petri dish market witnessed a short-term decline in demand due to the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. The pandemic-fueled imposition of social distancing measures has resulted in poor adoption of these equipment. Contrarily, the market is observing a complete reverse scenario as restrictions are eased.

Key Takeaways

• The petri dish market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities and an expanding biotechnology sector. For instance, in November 2021, a research team at the University of Copenhagen kept a 1 cm piece of human brain in a petri dish for the first time ever, and the team was able to keep it alive for 12 hours.

• From a geographical standpoint, the North American region is in the vanguard position for the global petri dish market on the heels of an increasing number of biological research centers and rising investments in the biotechnology sector.

• Coming in at number two this timeframe should be Asia Pacific, which is driving the global petri dish market on account of favorable reimbursement policies by the governments and rapid adoption across the biopharmaceutical sector.

