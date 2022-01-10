Sodium Hydroxide Market by Top Companies, Business Module, Size and Share Industry Report 2021-2030

Sodium Hydroxide Market

The major drivers of the sodium hydroxide or caustic soda market are its use in the production of alumina and the textile industry.

The global sodium hydroxide market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario.

The major drivers of the sodium hydroxide or caustic soda market are its use in the production of alumina and the textile industry. These end use industries contribute to leading market share of the sodium hydroxide consumption market and therefore directly affect the production market. The sustained demand for alumina, paper, and textiles due to rise in population, evolution in the automobile & construction industry, and improvements in economic situation pose as major propellants for the sodium hydroxide market.

The global sodium hydroxide market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into Solid Form, Liquid Form and others. By application, the report categorizes the market into Cleaning Agent, Catalyst, Additive and others. By end user, the market is classified into Pulp & Paper, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Textile, Food, Petroleum and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America is classified into the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. At the same time, Asia-Pacific covers countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Finally, LAMEA is segmented into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The sodium hydroxide market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the sodium hydroxide market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the sodium hydroxide market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

