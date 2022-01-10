Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Cars24, Guazi, Kbb

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The second hand vehicle trading service was valued at US$ 647.3 million in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 1,360.1 million by 2027, according to a new research report

Second hand vehicles are owned previously by one or multiple retail owners. These vehicles are also known as pre owned vehicles or used vehicles. The second hand vehicle trading services market has increased significantly in recent years. The introduction of organized players in this market has propelled the growth of second hand car trading services market globally. These organized players provide certified, well maintained vehicles with extended service warranty to their customers. Moreover, to attract customers, the second hand vehicle trading service providers offer attractive discounts, which is also expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3428

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Autotrader (Cox Automotive)

· cars.com

· Cars24

· eBay Motors

· Edmund

· Guazi

· Hemmings

· Kbb

· Renrenche

· Truebil

· TrueCar

· Uxin

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3428

Regional Classification

The Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Key Takeaways of the Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service Market:

· The global Second Hand Vehicle Trading Service market was valued at US$ 647.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,360.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period

· On the basis of mode of sales, the online segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing number of online start-ups for second hand vehicle trading is driving the growth of the second hand car trading services market. Moreover, traders are opting for this mode of sale as it is easy to use and it increases their target audience.

· On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the dominant position in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for used luxury cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) is driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for used vintage and muscle cars such as 1965 Ford mustang, and 1969 Chevrolet Corvette among others is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

· Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for second hand vehicles trading services during the forecast period. The increasing number of organized online traders is fueling the growth of the market. For instance, in 2009, the CarTradeExchange, An Indian car auction company started its online platform to enable dealers to sell, procure, and exchange premium vehicles by participating in online auctions.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3428

