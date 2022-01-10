Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,695 in the last 365 days.

Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP on 1-10-2022 for 2021 Annual Report Approval

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Monday evening, January 10, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to review and potentially approve its 2021 Annual Report to the Vermont Legislature.  While this meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend and participate in person:

Windham Regional Commission (WRC) Conference Room Windham Regional Commission Offices 139 Main Street, Suite 505 Brattleboro, VT 05301 

In compliance with the Town of Brattleboro Selectboard’s November 23, 2021 Resolution, face masks are required for all meeting attendees.  Social distancing will be encouraged.  Unvaccinated members of the public or anyone feeling ill are requested to join the meeting via webcast in lieu of attending in person.  Members of the public may join via webcast.

The primary purpose of this Special Meeting is to review and potentially approve the Panel’s 2021 Annual Report to the Vermont Legislature and Governor.  Additionally, the Panel will review and potentially approve its proposed 2022 budget.  No NorthStar or state agencies’ reports on recent Vermont Yankee decommissioning activities will be made at this meeting. 

For more information, including the full agenda and how to participate remotely, please see the Press Release regarding the meeting, or the VT NDCAP webpage

You just read:

Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP on 1-10-2022 for 2021 Annual Report Approval

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.