Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP on 1-10-2022 for 2021 Annual Report Approval

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Monday evening, January 10, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to review and potentially approve its 2021 Annual Report to the Vermont Legislature. While this meeting will be conducted primarily as a webcast and teleconference, in accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, the following physical location will be available for those wishing to attend and participate in person:

Windham Regional Commission (WRC) Conference Room Windham Regional Commission Offices 139 Main Street, Suite 505 Brattleboro, VT 05301

In compliance with the Town of Brattleboro Selectboard’s November 23, 2021 Resolution, face masks are required for all meeting attendees. Social distancing will be encouraged. Unvaccinated members of the public or anyone feeling ill are requested to join the meeting via webcast in lieu of attending in person. Members of the public may join via webcast.

The primary purpose of this Special Meeting is to review and potentially approve the Panel’s 2021 Annual Report to the Vermont Legislature and Governor. Additionally, the Panel will review and potentially approve its proposed 2022 budget. No NorthStar or state agencies’ reports on recent Vermont Yankee decommissioning activities will be made at this meeting.

For more information, including the full agenda and how to participate remotely, please see the Press Release regarding the meeting, or the VT NDCAP webpage.