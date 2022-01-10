Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market Size - Forecast to 2027
NoiseAware, Minut, Quietyme, Acoem, Roomonitor, Netatmo, Operto Connect Guest Technologies, Nuki, WoMaster, Urbiotica, Roomonitor, IoTSens, Alertify, BlueZoo, Inc., Hyper Tech, Noisemote, TNEI, Nevon Projects, CRYSOUND, and IoT SoundSensor are the key players in the smart noise monitoring market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. The smart noise monitoring market will grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based system for remote monitoring, rising requirement for noise monitoring for gunshot, rail transit, property noise management, tourist places, race track monitoring, mining, wind plant, petrochemical industry, rising demand for smart portable home based sensors to optimize profit and capacity on home properties, and rising risk of occupational/workplace hearing impairment.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, indoor segment is estimated to grow rapidly from 2022 to 2027
- As per the application outlook, home security segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market
- B2C stores segment will be growing with the highest growth rate in the market as per the business type classification
- The Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) region is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the smart noise monitoring market during the forecast period
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the smart noise monitoring market from 2022 to 2027
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Smart Phone App & Web
- Smart Noise Sensors/Devices
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- Home Security
- Property Security
- Medical Centers & Hospitals
- Government
Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
- B2B
- B2C
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
