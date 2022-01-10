Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,694 in the last 365 days.

Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market Size - Forecast to 2027

NoiseAware, Minut, Quietyme, Acoem, Roomonitor, Netatmo, Operto Connect Guest Technologies, Nuki, WoMaster, Urbiotica, Roomonitor, IoTSens, Alertify, BlueZoo, Inc., Hyper Tech, Noisemote, TNEI, Nevon Projects, CRYSOUND, and IoT SoundSensor are the key players in the smart noise monitoring market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. The smart noise monitoring market will grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing adoption of cloud-based system for remote monitoring, rising requirement for noise monitoring for gunshot, rail transit, property noise management, tourist places, race track monitoring, mining, wind plant, petrochemical industry, rising demand for smart portable home based sensors to optimize profit and capacity on home properties, and rising risk of occupational/workplace hearing impairment.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market - Forecast to 2027 


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, indoor segment is estimated to grow rapidly from 2022 to 2027
  • As per the application outlook, home security segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market
  • B2C stores segment will be growing with the highest growth rate in the market as per the business type classification
  • The Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific) region is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the smart noise monitoring market during the forecast period
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the smart noise monitoring market from 2022 to 2027
  • NoiseAware, Minut, Quietyme, Acoem, Roomonitor, Netatmo, Operto Connect Guest Technologies, Nuki, WoMaster, Urbiotica, Roomonitor, IoTSens, Alertify, BlueZoo, Inc., Hyper Tech, Noisemote, TNEI, Nevon Projects, CRYSOUND, and IoT SoundSensor are the key players in the smart noise monitoring market.


Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/smart-noise-monitoring-market-3652


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Smart Phone App & Web
  • Smart Noise Sensors/Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Home Security
  • Property Security
  • Medical Centers & Hospitals
  • Government

Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • B2B
  • B2C

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Smart Noise Monitoring Market Size - Forecast to 2027

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.