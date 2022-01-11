Himalaya Food International Ltd (INE552B01010) Bounces back to life after 9 years
Himalaya Food shows green shoots after 7 Years of legal battle with American JV partner & back to back 2 years of the Pandemic.
Himalaya Food International Ltd. (BSE:526899)NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Himalaya Team has shrug off the bad patch with Great Resilience and is rearing to bounce back into a new era of consistent & continuous growth.
The Revival is further emboldened with the waiver of 60% of the debt by the secured lenders. Further Banks have extended repayment of OTS amount till December 2022.
Himalaya has paid 30% of the total OTS amount of Rs. 82 Cr despite the pandemic. Company proposes to pay the balance from cash accruals and sale of non core assets & spare land holdings in Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh. Company targets to be debt free in the next 4 Quarters.
Himalaya has innovative & popular product streams with growing demand.
Mushrooms: Great Demand has emerged World Over for Culinary Mushrooms during the Pandemic due to its reputation of being a Super food and Immunity Booster.
Demand for Functional & Medicinal Mushrooms has skyrocketed in the Western World and Mushroom Supplement Market is growing at 40% yoy basis.
Himalaya with its mushroom experience of more than 27 years & largest facility in India has geared up to meet the growing demand of Mushrooms in India & USA.
Going beyond; Himalaya has done extensive R&D in last two years and has successfully developed a few Therapeutic, Nutrition Dense food products like; Vegan Portobello Jerky, Reishi Mushroom Cookies, Portobello Vegan Burger Patties & Hot Dogs.
(https://himalayafoodcompany.com/pages/portobello-jerky
Simultaneously, Company has successfully started Cultivation & Extraction of most celebrated Medicinal Mushroom, Ganoderma Lucidum also known as Reishi in Japan & Linghzhi in China & widely known as ‘Mushrooms of Immortality’. Reishi is the ‘Gold Standard’ on its potential to Boost Immunity, Brain Power & Longevity of Life. Himalaya Mushrooms Red Reishi Pure Fruit Body Triple Extract is tested by an Internationally accredited Lab ‘eurofins’ and found to be high on BioActive compounds like Beta Glucans & Triterpenes.
All new products have been tested by the potential buyers and are in process of being launched in the year 2022.
Himalaya has large capacity multiple lines to process 40,000 Tons per annum of fried & frozen
Appetizers in the following categories:
French Fries, Hash Browns, Tater Rounds, Patties, wedges.
French Toast & Cinnamon Sticks.
Breaded Paneer & Mozzarella Cheese Sticks.
RTE Frozen Indian Breads, Curries, Samosas & Snacks.
(https://himalayafoodcompany.com/#products)
USA & INDIA are the Focus Markets.
Himalaya stays focused on Chain stores in USA with presence at around 8000 stores spread all over United States of America.
Himalaya also plans to Re-enter Indian Home Market after 9 years. The target platforms are Retail Chains, Food Service & HORECA. The tie ups have been made with Reliance Retail, Dominos Pizza, Amul, Tasty Bite, Holyland Marketing & Food Service Distributors.
Company Secretary
Himalaya Food International Ltd.
email us here