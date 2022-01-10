Health Data Archiving Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights

Emergen Research Logo

Health Data Archiving Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Increased adoption of health data archive due to COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market.

health data archiving market size is expected to reach USD 9.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.1% between 2021 and 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing volume of digital data and rapid deployment of cloud-based storage are among some of the key factors driving global health data archiving market revenue growth and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Surge in global population and increasing geriatric population are creating urgent need for more technologically advanced and efficient healthcare services and solutions, which in turn, is resulting in rapid generation of large data volumes related to patients and diagnosis etc. Healthcare data archives are designed to reduce on-premise footprint, resolve security issues, and decrease support costs, all while preserving significant data for reporting and compliance purposes.

Healthcare organizations generate terabytes of data annually in the form of lab results, patient records, and medical images, among others. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in hospitals and the steady trend of healthcare wearables is further propelling growth of the market. Increasing application of Electronic Medical Record (EMR), acceptance of hybrid data storage solutions, and Computerized Provider Order Entries (CPOE) is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are: IBM Corporation, Dell, Pure Storage, NetApp Inc., Hitachi Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Fujitsu Limited.

Emergen Research has segmented the global health data archiving market on the basis of type, storage system, deployment, architecture, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Flash & Solid-State Storage

Magnetic Storage

Magnetic Discs

Magnetic Tapes

Storage System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct-Attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Network-Attached Storage

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Hybrid

Cloud

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Object Storage

File Storage

Block Storage

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Centers

Others

The Global HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING Market Report:

The report encompasses HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING industry

The all-inclusive report on the Global HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the HEALTH DATA ARCHIVING market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

