Healthcare CRM Market Share To See Incredible Growth During 2022 – 2028

Healthcare CRM Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028

Focus on customer engagement and retention for the healthcare sector and integration of AI within CRM Tools drive the growth of the healthcare CRM market.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare CRM market size is projected to reach $37.62 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Focus on customer engagement and retention for the healthcare sector and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within CRM Tools drive the growth of the healthcare CRM market.

However, lack of security about customer information, high initial installation cost of CRM Software, and issues related to short-range communication in healthcare CRM software restrain the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) ecosystems and high operational efficiency of the CRM software present new opportunities in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare CRM Market-

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a rapid surge in number of patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. To ensure proper management of patients along with building efficient healthcare system, there has been increase in demand for healthcare CRM systems.

• Owing to closure of a few public clinics to prevent cross-contamination, the deployment of healthcare CRM systems reduced. However, the demand recovered post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global healthcare CRM market based on component, deployment model, end user, and region.

Based on deployment model, the cloud segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the on-premise segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global healthcare CRM market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also discusses the healthcare payers segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global healthcare CRM market analyzed in the research include Salesforce.Com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sage Group Plc, Pegasystems Inc., SugarCRM, SAP SE, Cerner Corporation, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Keona Health.



