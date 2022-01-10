Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.8%, Market Trends – Rise in government spending in the healthcare industry for fraud prevention

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market of healthcare fraud analytics is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. Significant market growth is attributable to the growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world. Furthermore, the expanding industry for healthcare insurance is also anticipated to drive the healthcare fraud analytics market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government spending on the healthcare ecosystem to prevent fraudulent activities is also expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, DWS Ltd acquired HCL Technologies Limited. The acquisition would extend HCL Technologies’ offerings in New Zealand and Australia.

The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Solutions are offered in-house and in an on-premise scenario within an institution's IT infrastructure. Management of these solutions and all relevant activities is the company’s responsibility.

During the forecast period, the insurance claims segment is anticipated to lead the market. The segment is expected to be driven by rise in the number of individuals requiring medical insurance, increase in the incidence of fraud claims, and increase in the adoption of the pre-payment assessment process.

The predictive segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. Predictive analytics identifies potential fraudulent patterns and then, generates a large number of claims.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are: Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment, application, solution, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claim

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

The Global HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS Market Report:

The report encompasses HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS industry

The all-inclusive report on the Global HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

