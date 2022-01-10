Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size, Share and Growth to Register CAGR of 16.3% Through 2028 | DJI, Boeing, GoPro Inc.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Description -

New Research study on Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (also called a drone) is an Aircraft that does not carry a human pilot, crew, or passengers. These aircraft form a part of a system that consists of a ground-based controller and a communications system to communicate with the UAV. The UAV is an example of this type of aircraft. It is useful for a variety of missions and can be used for surveillance, law enforcement, and other functions. The development of unmanned aerial vehicles began as military missions that were too dangerous for human pilots. Since their first use in the military, UAVs have been expanded to include many civilian applications, such as aerial photography, product delivery, policing, surveillance, and science.

The global unmanned aerial vehicle market was valued at US$ 19,365.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 68,983.0 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% between 2021 and 2028.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Top Growing Companies -

· 3D Robotics

· AeroVironment Inc.

· DJI

· Elbit Systems Ltd

· General Atomics

· GoPro Inc.

· Israel Aerospace Industries

· Lockheed Martin Corporation

· Northrop Grumman Corporation

· Parrot SA

· Textron Inc.

· Boeing

· Uvify Inc.

· YUNEEC.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicle in military applications is expected to propel growth of the global unnamed aerial vehicle market during the forecast period. Drones are used in military forces of different nations for a long time. Predator UAVs are the most popular one in unnamed military vehicles. Compact drones are currently being employed regularly by ground forces. For instance, in September 2021, government of India entered into an agreement with the U.S. government to develop an air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles that could be used for artificial intelligence and be launched from aircrafts.

However, technological and legal constraints such as SWaP and bandwidth challenges, limited endurance are expected to hamper growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicle market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global unmanned aerial vehicle market witnessed a major drop during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 in China, caused several countries to close down their borders and suspend international travel. Stringent regulations such as national lockdown were implemented to control the spread of the virus. The growth of the market declined during the pandemic due to massively disrupted global supply chain industry. However, the introduction of new vaccines and decreasing cases are likely to help regain the lost traction in the global unmanned aerial vehicle market.

Segmentation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market -

By Type

· Fixed Wing Drone

· Rotary Blade Drone

· Hybrid Drone

By Load Capacity

· <2KG

· 2–5 KG

· >5 KG

By Duration

· <30 Minutes

· >30 Minutes

By Range

· Short (<25 Kilometers)

· Long (>25 Kilometers)

By Application

· Aerial Photography

· Agriculture

· Emergency and Disaster Management

· Inspection & Monitoring

· Remote Sensing & Mapping

· Wildlife Research & Preservation

By End User

· Government and Defense

· Commercial

Regional Analysis -

Geographically, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market is separated into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The research covers all from manufacturing and customer shares to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, organization growth, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region. The report covers a detailed analysis for each major regional market across the globe and provides future outlook predictions for the same.

Research Methodology -

The purpose of the paper is to provide a more comprehensive picture of the current situation, the economic downturn, and the influence of COVID-19 on the whole business. For the clients' comfort, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market study provides factual information in the form of diagrams and pie graphs. The report's overall presentation is appealing, with a simple structure, groupings, and specific facts based on certainty and awareness. The investigation crew looked into administrators, key actors on the hunt, topographical division, product type and portrayal, and market end-customer applications. It determines transaction revenues for each sector and area.

