VIRTUAL POWER PLANT Market 2021 | Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends

VIRTUAL POWER PLANT Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy

The virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives of various governments regarding adoption of renewable sources of energy, which is driving renewable power generation activities. Rapid urbanization and rising focus on decarbonization, along with the rapid digitalization trend, are other factors driving adoption of virtual power plants, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives of various governments regarding adoption of renewable sources of energy, which is driving renewable power generation activities. Rapid urbanization and rising focus on decarbonization, along with the rapid digitalization trend, are other factors driving adoption of virtual power plants, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Increasing energy consumption is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants to monitor and increase production of energy from renewable sources. Technological advancements on the traditional power grid for development of a new smart decentralized grid with bi-directional energy is contributing to growth of the virtual power plants market. The global shift towards renewable and distributed power generation is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants.

Rising demand for a low-carbon future and smaller and decentralized power generation units is expected to continue to present future growth opportunities for players operating in the global virtual power plant market. Leveraging of clean sources of power generation, which are cost-effective, such as solar, wind, and hydro, is contributing significantly to growth of the virtual power plant market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Rising need to reduce dependence on fossil-fuel-based power generation is another factor projected to drive demand for virtual power plants.

Key Players operating in the industry are: ABB, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Cisco systems, Inc., Cpower Energy Management, Enel X, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM, and Next Kraftwerke.

Emergen Research has segmented the global virtual power plant market on the basis of end-use, technology, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Residential

Industrial and Commercial

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Distributed Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

The Global VIRTUAL POWER PLANT Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the VIRTUAL POWER PLANT market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

