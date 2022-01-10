PEEK Market 2021 | Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for lightweight is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PEEK Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global PEEK market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global PEEK market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the PEEK market.

PEEK market is projected to be worth USD 1,225.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) market is observing a high demand attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. A growing emphasis on safety standards and eco-friendliness is a critical factor driving the demand for PEEK in the automotive industry, which consistently focuses on reducing manufacturing costs and improving efficiency and durability to provide prolonged warranties.

The growing necessity for automotive weight reduction, fueled by the need to have better mileage and lower carbon dioxide emissions, are causative of the miniaturization of the automotive component and modules and functional incorporation. Consequently, OEMs are focusing on advanced and innovative materials such as PEEK, possessing lightweight and high specific strength to manufacture cost-effective parts with enhanced performance. Moreover, PEEK, with its exceptional ductility and high fatigue strength, is beneficial in lowering maintenance resulting in uptime and increased productivity. Superior combination of high fatigue strength and ductility.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the PEEK market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are: Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Darter Plastics Inc., Evonik Industries, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., SABIC, Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., Jrlon Inc., and Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PEEK market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Filled

Carbon Filled

Unfilled

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Oil & Gas

Others

The Global PEEK Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the PEEK market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Features of the PEEK Market Report:

The report encompasses PEEK market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the PEEK industry

The all-inclusive report on the Global PEEK Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global PEEK market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the PEEK market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

