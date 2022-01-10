Molecular DiagnosticsMarket is Projected to Grow at a 10.1% CAGR by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Grifols, S.A

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Molecular diagnostics is defined as a class of diagnostic tests which identifies genetic and molecular biomarkers of an individual patient. It is essentially an analysis of RNA and DNA at the molecular level. This class of diagnostics tests is considered as the most well established and lucrative market in the clinical applications segment.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global molecular diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Beckman Coulter, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Grifols, S.A., Hologic, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and Siemens Healthineers.

Key Market Drivers:

The global molecular diagnostics market growth is driven by high prevalence of cancer. For instance, according to Foundation for Women’s Cancer, around 5,170 new cases of vaginal cancer are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched the cobas 5800 System, a new molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In the U.S. from 3 January 2020 to 6:49pm CET, 24 November 2021, there have been 47,599,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 768,565 deaths, reported to WHO. Such scenario has led to increasing demand for Covid-19 diagnostics. For instance, in November 2021, Resolve Molecular Diagnostics built a new 6,000-square-foot-lab in New Orleans suburb Metairie, Louisiana, owing to increasing demand for Covid-19 testing. Similarly, in November 2021, Agappe Diagnostics announced to launch COVID-19 confirmatory test solution without RNA extraction step, on RT-LAMP platform in India.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global molecular diagnostics market are focused on gaining licenses to new approaches to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2021, RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. secured an exclusive global license to a rapid ribonucleic acid-based molecular Lateral Flow Assay technology jointly owned by the University of Maryland, Baltimore and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.