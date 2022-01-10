Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Global Trends, Growth and Analysis by Top Players

Emergen Research Logo

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for operating efficiency

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market.

Artificial Intelligence in transportation market size is expected to reach USD 7,065.1 Million in 2028 and register a robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the Artificial Intelligence in transportation market can be attributed to rising demand for safety and security in transportation and logistics and increasing deployment of more advanced traffic management solutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transportation is used to gather traffic data to decrease traffic congestion and enhance public transport scheduling. AI helps in streamlining traffic patterns through real-time tracking and intelligent traffic light algorithms, thereby enabling smooth traffic flow, which significantly improves various aspects in transportation. Besides, AI helps in decreasing fuel consumption and exhaust emissions, which would otherwise be higher in a normal setting as a result of numerous vehicles moving slowly during a traffic jam or congestion.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/540

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are: Daimler AG, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, VOLVO, PACCAR Inc., Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Scania AB, Valeo, and MAN SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in transportation market in terms of process, learning technology, application, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Signal Recognition

Object Recognition

Data Mining

Learning Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Deep Learning

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Autonomous Trucks

HMI Trucks

Semi-autonomous Trucks

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

We Have Recent Updates of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/540

Radical Features of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report:

The report encompasses Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation industry

The all-inclusive report on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Micro Mobility Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-mobility-market

High Speed Camera Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-speed-camera-market

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market

Neurostimulation Devices Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurostimulation-devices-market