Belgium must stop funding NGOs linked to terrorist group PFLP, says BFOI in letter to minister Meryame Kitir

Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation Meryame Kitir Links between the PFLP and Belgian NGOs. Source: NGO Monitor/BFOI

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belgian Friends of Israel (BFOI) today sent a letter to Belgian minister of Development Cooperation Meryame Kitir (Socialist Party) calling on her to stop all public funding from her administration of Belgian NGOs that have links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

This follows repeated calls by Belgian MP Kathleen Depoorter (New Flemish Alliance) to minister Kitir demanding she take action. Last week Depoorter tweeted that Kitir must instigate an "external investigation" into the "money flows that can be linked to the PFLP". BFOI cited "research by NGO Monitor revealing that in 2017-2021 Belgium gave 1.28 million euros to NGOs closely tied to the PFLP."

In their letter to Kitir, BFOI alluded to the recent development that "the Netherlands would cease funding the Palestinian NGO UAWC due to its many close connections with the PFLP, designated by the EU as a terrorist organisation" and that "Israeli ambassador to Belgium Emmanuel Nahshon has since stated that Belgium has received all necessary information regarding links between those NGOs and the terrorist PFLP".

"We support calls for an external investigation", BFOI's letter said. Minister Kitir "should announce such an investigation immediately. It needs to be external (and therefore independent) since there are grave doubts about the objectivity of your administration".

BFOI went on to explain these doubts: "you appointed as your spokeswoman someone whose father-in-law was a PFLP terrorist. Your spokeswoman had stated publicly that “it is our duty to continue this fight”. Her husband has published images glorifying PFLP terrorists, including his father brandishing a rifle."

The letter continued "At no point have you distanced yourself from these words and actions. It is shocking that the minister who is responsible for funding Belgian NGOs, that are so closely connected with a murderous terrorist group, knowingly employs someone who endorses and has family ties to that group."

Minister Kitir "must explain to Belgians why she has not followed the democratic example of the Netherlands and stopped public funding of NGOs linked to the terrorist group PFLP" concluded BFOI's letter.

