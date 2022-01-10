GaAs Photodiode Market in Asia Pacific Grow at CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period | TMR Study

GaAs Photodiodes Market

Global GaAs Photodiodes Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 102.47 Mn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2031

ALBANY , NY, US, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global GaAs photodiode market. In terms of revenue, the global GaAs photodiode market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global GaAs photodiode market.

The global GaAs photodiode market is broadly affected by several factors, including a rise in the use of GaAs photodiodes in telecom, light peak, thunderbolt, Active Optical Cable (AOC), and Parallel Optical Interconnects (POI) applications because of their superior material characteristics as compared to that of silicon (Si)-based materials.

GaAs Photodiode Market: Dynamics

The success of semiconductor technology and new applications, which demand greater features, lower prices, and often miniaturization, are the main drivers for the development of new optical detectors. Optical fiber communication, in particular, is critical to the development of high-quality, high-speed telecommunication networks.

GaAs photodiodes are extensively used in optical communication systems. In this application, these photodiodes receive transmitted optical pulse and convert them into electronic pulses with minimal loss. These pulses can be employed by telephone, computer, or any other terminal at the receiving end.

In terms of revenue, the global GaAs photodiode market was cumulatively dominated by the IT & telecommunication industry. The GaAs photodiode is utilized in various applications such as optical detectors, communication devices, smoke detectors, fiber optic receiver, DWDM monitor, optical interconnection, data communication, and Active Optical Cable (AOC). It is particularly employed as a receiver element for transceivers in data communication applications.

GaAs Photodiode Market: Prominent Regions

In terms of region, the global GaAs photodiode market has been segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global GaAs photodiode market. China, Japan, and South Korea in Asia Pacific are offering ample and lucrative opportunities for manufacturers on a long-term basis owing to expansion of the industrial sector in the region and the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturers in the region.

Additionally, increased expenditure on industry automation and high speed data communications propel the GaAs photodiode market. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 39.86 Mn by 2031. The GaAs photodiode market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a notable CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a significant number of players manufacturing GaAs photodiodes in the region.

GaAs Photodiode Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global GaAs photodiode market are Albis Optoelectronics AG, AMS Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Electro-Optics Technology Inc., Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC, II-VI Incorporated, KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd., Lasermate Group, Inc, Microsemi Corporation, OSI Optoelectronics Ltd., and TRUMPF Photonic Components GmbH.

Increase in Demand from Data Communication Applications: Key Driver of GaAs Photodiode Market

The GaAs photodiode has a high response sensitivity combined with a low dark current, resulting in great efficiency and reliability. Consequently, it is widely utilized in Datacom applications as receiver elements for transceivers, AOCs, and on-board optics. These devices are suited for high-bit rate receivers used in LAN, MAN, and other high-speed communication systems due to their spectral range of 650nm to 860nm.

These photodiodes are gaining traction in hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless applications. Rapid expansion of data in hyperscale data centers and 5G wireless networks is creating higher demand in datacom applications for volume, reliability, cost, and speed, thereby fueling the demand for GaAs photodiode. These diodes enable data centers to enhance bit rates, while reducing total power usage.

However, gallium arsenide is an alternative material for silicon offering several advantages; however, the cost is comparatively higher. The high cost of raw material fuels the cost of the final product. Therefore, GaAs is utilized where it is necessary and can define its ability over cost. Thus, high cost associated with GaAs photodiode is restraining the market.

