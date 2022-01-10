Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Size, Share Research 2021, Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast to 2030
Commercial Aircraft MRO Market to surpass USD 112.6 Billion by 2030 from USD 260.2 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.21% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Commercial Aircraft MRO Market–Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Commercial Aircraft MRO Market to reach USD 436.24 Billion by 2030 from USD 160.21 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.54% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. According to a study by Fatpos Global, increasing economic growth and rapid urbanization in emerging countries along with business & tourism travels are likely to augment the market growth. The maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is conquered majorly by external factors which include aircraft utilization, global fleet size, and air traffic volumes, i.e., both cargo and passengers. The growth in air travel needs more aircraft production, which will support the MRO industry.
“Increasing investments in aircraft MRO software are also projected to provide new growth opportunities. Aircraft MRO software comprises of software components for maintenance tracking, maintenance scheduling, logbook tracking, budget forecasting, manuals, flight time tracking, electronic job card management, service bulletins management, and work order management. It also includes features aiding compliance with regulatory organizations such as FAA and ICAO. It is mainly used to streamline maintenance processes and lessen work time. This industry produces a huge amount of information and data, which will benefit the MRO companies in improving their operational efficacy and providing customized services that cater to the demands of the airlines”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Commercial Aircraft MRO Market: Key Players
• AAAR Corp
• Bombardier Inc.
• Air-France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
• GE Aviation
• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd.
• Delta TechOps
• MTU Aero Engines AG
• Lufthansa Technik
• Triumph Group Inc.
• Collins Aerospace
• Barnes Group Inc
• FLTechnics
• Rolls-Royce plc
• Other prominent players
Aircraft MRO refers to overhaul, inspection, repair, or modification of an aircraft or its components. Cargo and passenger aircraft hands heavily rely upon aircraft MRO solutions to provide safe and hassle-free flights. As producers of the airframe original equipment are focused on production and development and not on the aftermarket, the aircraft MRO industry has seemingly arisen as a profitable business in the aviation area.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Industrial Alcohol Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Industrial Alcohol Market is segmented By MRO Services into Airframe, Engine, Component, and Line; By End-user into Manufacturing, Logistics & Transport; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segments:
By MRO Services
• Airframe
• Engine
• Component
• Line
By End-user
• Manufacturing
• Logistics & Transport
