Acellular Dermal Matrices Market valued at US$ 7,014.0 million in 2021 | Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Staumann

Acellular Dermal Matrices Market

Acellular dermal matrix (ADM) is a biologically derived product, which is devoid of cells.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022

Acellular dermal matrix is a new type of collagen implant that has a low complication rate. It is currently used for breast reconstruction after amputation due to breast cancer. The FDA has recently issued a warning about this new material. The agency has recommended against using it in patients with acellular dermal matrix contracture. The safety and efficacy of this material are still questionable, but there are promising early results. The tissue used for the graft will be an acellular dermal matrix, which is a biodegradable extracellular matrix mesh derived from bovine, porcine, and human tissues. The acellular dermal matrix may be replaced with the patient's soft tissues. However, the process does not require the patient to undergo a second surgery. Instead, it is an outpatient procedure. There are no known risks associated with the procedure.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the US acellular dermal matrices market include HANS BIOMED CORP., C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated, Gunze Corp., Synthes, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Hospital Innovations, Aziyo Biologics, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Conmed, Staumann, Allergan, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing product launches by key market players are expected to augment the growth of the U.S. acellular dermal matrices market. For instance, in August 2021, AlloSource introduced AlloMend® Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM). The FDA has not cleared the use of acellular dermal matrix in breast surgery. Animal collagen-derived surgical mesh and human collagen-derived surgical mesh have never been approved by the agency. Therefore, the FDA has decided to require a PMA evaluation before a company can market an ADM in breast surgery. ADM has been approved for other uses, such as in orthopedics. The FDA is also considering using it in cosmetic procedures. New regulations related to the usage of acellular dermal matrices are estimated to propel the growth of the U.S. acellular dermal matrices market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing focus on the COID positive cases affected the advancements in other medical operations. Moreover, increasing lockdown measures along with transport restrictions also affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of key market players in the U.S. region is expected to boost the growth of the U.S. acellular dermal matrices market. For instance, in December 2021, Aziyo Biologics announced the closing of around US$ 14.0 million of a private placement.

Increasing product launches by key market players in the U.S. region is estimated to enhance the growth of the U.S. acellular dermal matrices market. For instance, in September 2018, MTF Biologics launched FlexHD Pliable PRE™ for pre-pectoral breast surgery.

