Forklift Truck Market 2022 Industry Future Analysis, Business Description, Segments and Growth by 2027

New Research study on forklift truck is a modern-day powered industrial truck that is used to lift, transport, and move goods over short to medium distances. The first forklift truck was developed by different industries, such as Clark, that created rear transmissions, while other companies, such as Yale & Towne Manufacturing Company, created front transmissions. Front engines are more fuel-efficient than rear engines since the former doesn't need to idle for the back to change gear. Forklifts, however, can also be classified according to their engine type. If any company uses the forklift for heavy lifting operations regularly, then they need an eight-stroke forklift engine. The eight-stroke engine is capable of sustaining greater horsepower and torque, allowing the forklift truck to pull heavy loads with ease. There are different types of forklift trucks, such as counterbalance forklift trucks, boom trucks, bucket trucks, pallet trucks, and dollies. Each of these different types of forklift trucks has different uses in the industry.

The global forklift truck market is predicted to reach US$ 25.04 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.02% from 2019 to 2027.

Forklift Truck Market Top Growing Companies -

· Linde Material Handling

· Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

· Combilift Ltd

· JBT Corporation

· Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

· Doosan Industrial Vehicle

· Clark Material Handling Company

· Komatsu Ltd.

· Anhui Heli Company Limited

· UniCarriers Americas Corporation

· Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co. Ltd.

· Crown Equipment Corporation

· Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

· Jungheinrich AG

· Kion Group AG

· Toyota Industries Corporation.

Market Dynamics -

The main factor influencing the growth of the forklift trucks market is the rapidly growing acquisitions and partnerships. For instance, in 2019, Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) assorted four unique research proposals for providing the industry with various solutions, which are more efficient and smarter in terms of advanced technologies and unique approaches that can aid the industry for supply chain logistics, material handling, and warehouse activities. Moreover, manufacturers who are operating in the forklift truck market are expanding their product lines by launching more efficient and sturdy trucks.

However, the low speed of the trucks along with limited weight lifting capacities are the main restraining factors hindering the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact of Forklift Truck Market -

The study has evaluated the current short and long-term impact on the market, which will assist decision makers in building a framework for short and long-term enterprise plans by area. The impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the income of Forklift Truck market leaders, followers, and disruptors is investigated in this paper. Because lockdown was applied differently in different areas and countries, the impact differs by region and segment.

Segmentation of Forklift Truck Market -

By Product Type (Warehouse (pedestrian, rider) and Counterbalance)

By Class (Class I: electric motor rider trucks, Class II: electric motor narrow aisle trucks, Class III: electric motor pedestrian trucks, Class IV: internal combustion engine trucks (solid/cushion tires); Class V: internal combustion engine trucks (pneumatic tires), and Class VI: electric and internal combustion engine tractors, and Class VII: rough terrain forklift trucks)

By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline & LPG/CNG, and Electric/Hybrid)

By Engine Type (Internal Combustion (IC) Engine Power and Electric Power)

By Lifting Capacity (< 5 ton, 5 ton - 10 ton, 11 ton - 36 ton, and > 36 ton)

By End-use Industry (Retail & Wholesale, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive and Electrical Engineering, Food Industry, and Other Industries (chemical, wooden, and paper & print industry))

Regional Analysis -

Geographically, the Forklift Truck market is separated into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The research covers all from manufacturing and customer shares to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, organization growth, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region. The report covers a detailed analysis for each major regional market across the globe and provides future outlook predictions for the same.

Research Methodology -

The purpose of the paper is to provide a more comprehensive picture of the current situation, the economic downturn, and the influence of COVID-19 on the whole business. For the clients' comfort, the Forklift Truck market study provides factual information in the form of diagrams and pie graphs. The report's overall presentation is appealing, with a simple structure, groupings, and specific facts based on certainty and awareness. The investigation crew looked into administrators, key actors on the hunt, topographical division, product type and portrayal, and market end-customer applications. It determines transaction revenues for each sector and area.

