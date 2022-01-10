Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% | Medtronic plc, BIOTRONIK, Inc.

Implantable cardiac pacemaker is a small device implanted in the chest or abdomen for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms, arrhythmia

An implantable cardiac pacemaker is a device that can be implanted under the skin to control heart rate. The leads are placed into the atrium (for atrial pacing) or at the ventricular apex (for ventricular pacing). The lead is attached to a pulse generator, which is implanted in a pocket beneath the clavicle. Many pacemakers have rate-adapting capabilities, which allow the pacemaker to adjust the heart rate based on the amount of motion and temperature of the patient. An implantable cardiac pacemaker can improve the quality of life for active patients. Earlier versions of the implantable cardiac pacemaker were essentially the same. A basic artificial cardiac pacemaker comprises a battery-operated generator enclosed in a thin titanium box. Lead electrodes are inserted into the chest, which monitors the heartbeat and transmits signals to the generator. A newer model, the dual-chamber programmable pacemaker, was introduced toward the end of the decade. Its success depends largely on the patient's medical condition and lifestyle, so it's essential to have an understanding of how the device works.

Major players operating in the global implantable cardiac pacemaker market include Lepu Medical Co. Ltd, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, and Abbott Laboratories (ST. Jude Medical).

Increasing cardiovascular attacks in the world is expected to boost the growth of the global implantable cardiac pacemaker market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are one of the main causes of global deaths. Around 7.9 million individuals died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019 and representing around 32% of all the deaths in the world. In this, around 85% happened owing to stroke and heart attack. A basic pacemaker consists of a battery-operated generator in a thin titanium box. The lead electrodes are used to measure the heartbeat and transmit the signals to the generator. The device detects abnormal heart rate and rhythm. If this is the case, it will automatically speed up the heartbeat. If it detects a higher metabolic demand, it will change the pacemaker's rate. It can be programmed to change the pace as necessary. Increasing product launches by key market players are estimated to drive the growth of the global implantable cardiac pacemaker market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients suffering from cardiovascular issues were at higher risk. For instance, according to UC Davis, blood clots and inflammation can result in poor oxygen levels in several organs. The risk of stroke and heart attack is also quite high in COVID-19 patients. All these have increased the demand in the global implantable cardiac pacemaker market.

The size of the global implantable cardiac pacemaker market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 3%, owing to increasing product launches by key market players in the world. For instance, in June 2021, Medtronic Private Limited introduced Micra AV, the world's smallest pacemaker.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global implantable cardiac pacemaker market, owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular issues in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 659,000 individuals in the region die from cardiovascular issues every year.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global implantable cardiac pacemaker market, owing to the increasing death resulting from heart failures in the region. For instance, according to Indian Express Limited, around 3 million individuals in India die of heart attack and stroke annually. Moreover, the increasing presence of key market players in the region is assessed to propel the market growth.

