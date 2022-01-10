Global Virtual Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Rapid growth due to a rise in the adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector is also a contributing factor.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of IT in healthcare, growing geriatric population, and a rise in the prevalence of target diseases are driving the demand for the market.

Virtual Diagnostics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for virtual diagnostics is growing due to an increase in the awareness level of early diagnosis and a rise in demand for affordable and accessible diagnostics.

The government is also encouraging key companies to provide cover for virtual healthcare services, such as e-visits, virtual check-ins, and communication. Market players are also investing in the development of technology to expand into the untapped market in emerging nations.

Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Eyenuk Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision Inc., Olympus Corporation, Sight Diagnostics, ResApp Health Limited, Phelcom Technologies, and Medtronic Plc., among others.

To understand the complete structure of the report, get its PDF sample copy at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/357

The report will help readers stay updated with the latest market trends and maintain their competitive outlooks in the modern-day fast-paced business environment. The report comes with a concise summary of the details regarding the historical market data, current market trends, future growth prospects, product landscape, key marketing strategies, technological progress, as well as the emerging market trends and opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the growth of the industry. The imposition of social as well as physical distancing has driven the demand for a virtual diagnostic to limit the growth of coronavirus. Digital healthcare has emerged as a crucial technology amidst remote areas and rural populations.

Global Virtual Diagnostics Market Characterization:

Market Scope and Market Size:

The global Virtual Diagnostics market is broadly segmented on the basis of product type and application. The segmental growth helps the reader get a lucid picture of the niche pockets of growth, as well as the strategies deployed by the market players to drive the growth of these segments.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/357

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Virtual Diagnostics Market on the type, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics

Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics

Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics

Pathology Virtual Diagnostics

Others Virtual Diagnostics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)

Key Market Contenders:

This particular section of the report covers all the necessary details of the renowned market players operating in the global Virtual Diagnostics market. The report goes on to elucidate various marketing strategies employed by companies across this industry. Information on the shareholdings of these players in the global market has also been included in this report.

Moreover, the document presents a detailed account of the market size based on geographical segmentation. It also covers the product portfolio, their application landscape, and sales and revenue predictions of the regional fragments of the global market over the projected period 2020-2027.

Get Special Pricing on this Premium Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/357

Key Highlights from The Report

In November 2020, Vera Smart Healthcare announced the expansion by investing another USD 20 million to add over twenty new healthcare services. For the funding, the company has attained the backing of U.S. investors. The company planned to roll out remote health services for home-based diagnostics & tests, medication delivery, virtual doctor care, and nutrition consultation.

Gastrointestinal virtual diagnostics is growing at a substantial pace as the number of gastrointestinal patients is exceedingly being propelled. Increasing incidences of pediatric gastroenterological disorders are also some of the key reasons for the demand for virtual diagnostics.

The hospital segment is increasingly adopting the technology to treat and consult patients located in remote areas. With overwhelmed staff, several hospitals are behind in the incorporation of IoT with their equipment, but recent developments are anticipated to increase funding to the healthcare sector, which in turn, will drive the demand of the virtual diagnostic market.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing high growth owing to the presence of a high geriatric population. The adoption of smart technology in the healthcare sector will also impact the market positively.

In case of any queries or requirements, please speak to our industry expert at https://www.emergenresearch.com/call-schedule/357

Why Choose Emergen Research?

Strong Industry Focus

Extensive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Robust Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Developments

Value Chain Analysis

Potential Market Opportunities

Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-sales Support

Talk to an Experts, click here at https://www.emergenresearch.com/call-schedule/357

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.