Surgical Stapling Devices Market R&D in Functionality of Devices is Booming Growth by 2028 | Medtronic, 3M, Aesculap

Surgical Stapling Devices Market

Surgical staplers are a type of suture used for wound and incision closure. They are more effective and safe compared to the conventional method, including less risk of infection. These staples are commonly made of titanium and plastic, however they are now also available in stainless steel. Most of them are reloadable, enabling a surgeon to change the cartridges as required. Despite their many benefits, surgical staplers are still a major expense. It is the most common surgical instrument used in surgery, designed to attach small objects to larger ones. The stapler is also used to close partially hollow organs. Surgical staplers can be easily sterilized.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing technological development is expected to propel growth of the global surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period. Many of the market players are focusing on commercialization of staplers used for endoscopic surgeries. These devices are used in several medicine sectors such as thoracic, gynecology, procedures of tissue and wound management, gastrointestinal surgeries. For instance, in June 2021, Intuitive India, a global technology company launched a robotic-assisted surgical stapler known as, SureForm that is equipped with an integrated software, SmartFire technology.

However, high cost of surgical stapling devices are expected to hinder growth of the global surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The global surgical stapling devices market was negatively affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Several countries applied strict lockdown regulations, causing inactivity in various industries, later disrupting the manufacturing, supply chain activities of these industries including medical devices, which further impacted the market in the discussion. However, the introduction of new vaccines and decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to support the global surgical stapling devices market to recover from the negative impact of the pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

• The global surgical stapling devices market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period due to growing adoption of surgical staplers over sutures. For instance, in January 2021, Ethicon, a part of the Johnson & Johnson announced the launch of Echelon+ Stapler with GST Reloads, a new powered surgical stapler designed for increasing staple line security and reducing complications.

• North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the adoption of advanced technologies and non-invasive approaches in surgeries in the region.

• Key players functioning in the global surgical stapling devices market are Medtronic plc, Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, Welfare Medical Ltd., Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Reach surgical Inc., Purple Surgical Inc, Dextera Surgical Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Frankenman International.

