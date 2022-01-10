Smart Product Vending Machines Market Size will be worth USD 2,877.9 Million by 2027, Claims Emergen Research

Increasing need for 24X7 hassle-free services and need to manage tracking expenses and inventories are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Product Vending Machines Market size reached USD 11.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Overcrowding is an issue in some stores and supermarkets in many countries, and better crowd control is required to solve the problem. Crowding not only creates confusion, but also makes it difficult to select the right products. As a result, substantial amount of time is wasted in stores buying the required product.

Thus, smart product vending machines with a variety of products can be installed at various locations, which customers can then use to save time without the need for human intervention.

The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends.

The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Smart Product Vending Machines market and offers a future impact assessment.

In addition, increasing need to save time buying products from retail stores will continue to boost revenue growth of the market.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on product types, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study assesses the global Smart Product Vending Machines market with regards to market size, market share, and revenue.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key players with regards to their market size, market share, sales volume, production and consumption rate, expansion strategies, and overall competitive scenario. The key players profiled in the report are Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corporation, Missfresh Limited, Azkoyen Group, Royal Vendors, Inc., Seaga Manufacturing, Inc., Automated Merchandising Systems, Inc., Rhea Vendors Group S.p.A, N&W Global Vending S.p.A., and Jofemar Corporation.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share in the global smart product vending machines market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players providing smart product vending machines such as Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Sanden Holdings Corporation, and Missfresh Limited among others in countries in the region.

The global Smart Product Vending Machines market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Smart Product Vending Machines market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart product vending machines on the basis of machine type, product, technology, installation sites, and region:

Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Free-Standing

Wall-Mounted

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Beverage

Food

Tobacco

Gold

Animal Products

Medicine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cashless System

Telemetry System

Voice Recognition

Installation Sites Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail Site

Public Transport Hub

Office

Institution

Others

