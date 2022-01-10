SLAM Technology Market Size is forecasted to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027 | At a CAGR of 38.5%

Emergen Research Logo

The rising adoption of UAV applications and the growing prevalence of mapping technology is driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global SLAM Technology Market Size is forecasted to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications' rising adoption. The growing prevalence of mapping technology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

It studies the existing competitive landscape with a focus on leading companies and their expansion strategies to project their growth and expansion in the forecast period. The report further offers an extensive overview of the market, along with an in-depth summary of the market’s leading players. The report ends with a conclusive data offering accurate insights into the growth of the market on both the regional and global scales.

The research report draws focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its crucial segments. It offers insights into the effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario and business sphere.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Mobeewave was acquired by Apple Inc. Apple put itself in competition with Jack Dorsey's Square, which was a pioneer in mobile and tablet payment technologies, with the deal. Also, Apple will deliver fast, simple payments without any other apps by integrating Mobeewave 's technology.

The largest market over the forecast timeline is accounted for by the 2D segment due to SLAM technology's wide utilization in industrial robotics.

Over the forecast timeline, the robotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 38.6% due to SLAM technology's extensive use in many robotics applications for accurate outdoor and indoor location tracking.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the mining industry is likely to hold the largest market. The factors driving the market growth comprise a notable increase in the substantial level of risk control and risk reduction accomplished by integrating SLAM technologies.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on product types, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study assesses the global SLAM Technology market with regards to market size, market share, and revenue.

In the forecast period, North America will lead the market. Higher spending on robotic systems, the rising implementation of Augmented reality, and the presence of significant players in the market are boosting the region's market development.

The global SLAM Technology market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global SLAM Technology market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SLAM Technology Market on the basis of type, offering, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Graph-Based

Extended Kalman Filter

Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D

3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAV

Autonomous Vehicle

Robotics

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Defense

Mining

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Logistics

Forestry

Commercial

Household

