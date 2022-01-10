Metabolic Testing Market witness a CAGR of 7.6% | COSMED srl, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Geratherm Medical AG
Metabolic testing involves assessment of health and wellbeing of an individualSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Metabolic testing measures how many calories someone is burning and enables them to see if they are burning more or less than they should. It is a valuable tool that can help user make decisions about lifestyle habits that affect weight gain or weight loss. Metabolic testing is not only more scientific, but also significantly more accurate. The dietitian can use a person's age, weight, and height to estimate metabolic rate, but the results are not as reliable.
Metabolic testing equipment are used to screen organ functions and various diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, liver diseases, and kidney diseases. Moreover, technologies involved in metabolic testing include RMR analysis, VO2 Max analysis, and body composition analysis. Metabolic testing is helpful in case of metabolic disorders, test performance of sports and fitness professionals, and in lifestyle disease management, among others.
Key Market Drivers:
Rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, such as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, etc., is expected to augment the growth of the metabolic testing market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, and by 2030, the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% and the global burden of disease to 56%.
Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, growing demand for quality medical care, and rising standard of living is expected to drive growth of the metabolic testing market. For instance, in March 8, 2021, NIPD Genetics announces the launch of Evartia, a new genetic test for people suspected of having inherited metabolic diseases. Evartia covers major classes of inherited metabolic diseases and is offered as a single, detailed panel of 223 genes involved in metabolic pathways.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
According to WHO, older people, and those with underlying medical problems, such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory disease are at high risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19. Poor metabolic health is also expected to increase the risk of developing COVID-19. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for metabolic testing worldwide, driving the growth of the market.
Key Takeaways:
The metabolic testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6 % during the forecast period, owing to the increasing or frequent approvals and launched of novel products. For instance, in October 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized direct-to-consumer test to provide information about genetic variants that may be associated with a patient’s ability to metabolize some medications to help inform a health care provider. The FDA is authorizing the test to detect 33 variants for multiple genes.
Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the metabolic testing market owing to the high prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growing demand for quality medical care, rising standard of living, rise in awareness about healthcare, increasing healthcare spending, and government initiatives in these regions. For instance, according to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), over 34.2 million people in the United States, or about 10.5% of the US population, had diabetes in 2018. Moreover, in November 2020, Lumen announced the U.K. launch of its personalized nutrition device that enables the fine-tuning of nutritional intake via real-time metabolic tracking.
𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲: COSMED srl, Vyaire Medical, Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, CORTEX Biophysik GmbH, General Electric Company, Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., AEI Technologies, Inc., and KORR Medical Technologies, Inc.
