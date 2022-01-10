Sensors in Internet of Things (Iot) Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% till 2030

Increasing adoption of sensor-based IoT-enabled solutions in the healthcare sector, coupled with growing automation trend in various industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sensors in Internet of Things (Iot) Devices Market Size is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Growing need to monitor, control, and improve operational efficiency has also been resulting in growing adoption of sensors in IoT devices in manufacturing and automotive industries.

Smart city initiatives in developing countries are also contributing to growing demand for sensors in Internet of Things devices, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market report assesses the market size, share, revenue, and sales and distribution in the historical years (2017-2018) to offer an accurate forecast estimation for the same during the period of 2021-2028.

Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and devices to enable more flexible manufacturing processes and to improve productivity has been increasing.

The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends.

This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing Internet and wearable medical device penetration and growing trend of smart factories and automation of various manufacturing processes.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key players with regards to their market size, market share, sales volume, production and consumption rate, expansion strategies, and overall competitive scenario.

Key players in the market include Acuity Brands, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTC Corporation, IBM, Infineon Technologies, and Intel Corporation.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also covers the segmentation of the market based on product types, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study assesses the global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market with regards to market size, market share, and revenue.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Increasing adoption of IoT-based sensor solutions in manufacturing, automotive, transportation, and healthcare industries in countries in the region is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Cisco Systems announced the launch of two new cloud-managed IoT sensor solutions, namely Meraki MT sensors and Industrial Asset Vision sensors. The IoT sensor solutions are expected to help businesses simplify facility and asset monitoring across their organizations, from outdoor Operation Technology (OT) to indoor IT closet spaces at scale.

The manufacturing segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. Manufacturers across various industries are adopting IoT solutions with increased focus on sensors, robotics, centralized tracking, cloud, and quality inspection in order to implement smart manufacturing, which is projected to boost demand for sensors for such solutions and applications.

The pressure sensors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. The ability of pressure sensors to detect fluctuations or drops in pressure is driving utilization in various processes in manufacturing facilities.

The wireless segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Wireless sensor networks are effective in harsh or hostile environments, offer an easily scaled solution, and enable remote data collection and transmission, which are factors driving demand for wireless sensor networks.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market on the basis of application, sensor type, network technology, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Transport

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Chemical sensors

Light sensors

Motion sensors

Other sensors

Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless

