Demand for Off-Road Vehicles for Recreation Is Set to Register 4.8% Growth – New Study By Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Off-Road Vehicles to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Off-Road Vehicles. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Off-Road Vehicles Market across various industries and regions.
Upsurge in the recreational and sports activities across the world is anticipated to propel off-road vehicles market over the forecast period. Increasing urban population coupled with growth youth inclination towards motorsports activities will augment product penetration across the globe. Countries including the U.S, Canada, UK, France and Australia are taking initiatives to flourish outdoor activities such as hunting and trail driving. The U.S. Recreation Department offers over 150,000 miles of trails and around 440 wilderness areas, attracting participants, thereby augmenting the off-road vehicles market share from 2018 to 2027.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Off-Road Vehicles market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Off-Road Vehicles
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Off-Road Vehicles, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Off-Road Vehicles Market.
Key Segments Covered in Off-Road Vehicles Report:
On the basis of vehicle type, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:
All-terrain vehicles (ATV)
Side by side vehicles (SSV)
Off-road motorcycles
Snowmobiles
On the basis of fuel, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:
Diesel
Gasoline
Electric
On the basis of application, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:
Utility
Sports
Recreation
Military
On the basis of region, the Off-Road Vehicles market can be segmented into:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
APEJ Region Critical in the Off-Road Vehicles Market
The APEJ region is estimated to account for more than 20% market share in the global off-road vehicles market in 2018, and this share is expected to grow by a massive rate, causing the APEJ market to grab more than 25% market share by the end of 2027. Growing off-road activities and increasing preference for off-road motorcycling and dirt bike events are amongst the major aspects subsidizing to the regional growth. Sports events organized by the International Automobile Federation Asia will further propel the regional dominance over the forecasted period.
Global Off-Road Vehicles Market: Competition Dashboard
Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global off-road vehicles market such as Arctic Cat Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Kawasaki Motors Corp., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motors Corporation, Yahama Motor Co., Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products, Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Wildcat Automotive, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC., KTM AG and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The key market players in the off-road vehicles market are focusing on product development and collaboration. Vendors in the off-road vehicles market are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions that can meet the changing customer requirements.
Recently, in 2018, Polaris Industries Inc. launched advanced 2019 product line-up of their off-road vehicles including the RANGER, RZR, GENERAL and Sportsman series. These models with diversified configurations includes exclusive half doors, water drains, enhanced suspension drive for smooth drive, electronic power steering, bronze tires, and varied power outputs ranging from 82 to 100 horsepower will outfit in multiple price ranges, enhancing their market share over the forecast period.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Off-Road Vehicles Company & brand share analysis: The report offers in-depth Off-Road Vehicles brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies
Off-Road Vehicles Historical volume analysis: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Off-Road Vehicles and projected sales performance for 2021-2031
Off-Road Vehicles Category & segment level analysis: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels
Off-Road Vehicles Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it
Post COVID consumer spending on Off-Road Vehicles: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power
More Valuable Insights on Off-Road Vehicles Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Off-Road Vehicles, Sales and Demand of Off-Road Vehicles, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Supriya Bhor
APEJ Region Critical in the Off-Road Vehicles Market
The APEJ region is estimated to account for more than 20% market share in the global off-road vehicles market in 2018, and this share is expected to grow by a massive rate, causing the APEJ market to grab more than 25% market share by the end of 2027. Growing off-road activities and increasing preference for off-road motorcycling and dirt bike events are amongst the major aspects subsidizing to the regional growth. Sports events organized by the International Automobile Federation Asia will further propel the regional dominance over the forecasted period.
Global Off-Road Vehicles Market: Competition Dashboard
Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global off-road vehicles market such as Arctic Cat Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Kawasaki Motors Corp., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motors Corporation, Yahama Motor Co., Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products, Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Wildcat Automotive, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC., KTM AG and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The key market players in the off-road vehicles market are focusing on product development and collaboration. Vendors in the off-road vehicles market are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions that can meet the changing customer requirements.
Recently, in 2018, Polaris Industries Inc. launched advanced 2019 product line-up of their off-road vehicles including the RANGER, RZR, GENERAL and Sportsman series. These models with diversified configurations includes exclusive half doors, water drains, enhanced suspension drive for smooth drive, electronic power steering, bronze tires, and varied power outputs ranging from 82 to 100 horsepower will outfit in multiple price ranges, enhancing their market share over the forecast period.
