Covid-19: Morocco Reports 4,963 New Cases, Over 3.43 Mln People Receive Three Doses of Vaccine

MOROCCO, January 10 - Morocco recorded 4,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 996 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,591,296 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,974,065, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 3,431,636 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 1,002,084, while recoveries rise to 951,405, i.e. a recovery rate of 94.9%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2,834), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (1,020), Marrakech-Safi (572), Souss-Massa (164), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (103), Fez-Meknes (91), Draa-Tafilalet (67), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (49), Eastern region (33), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (10), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (10).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 14,911 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with seven new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (1), Marrakech-Safi (1), Eastern region (1) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).

The number of active cases increased to 35,768, including 293 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 09 January 2022