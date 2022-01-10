Burkina Faso's FM Holds Talks with Morocco's Ambassador in Ouagadougou

MOROCCO, January 10 - The Burkinabe Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Hadizatou Rosine Sori-Coulibaly received, on Thursday in Ouagadougou, HM the King's Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Youssef Slaoui.

During this audience, the two parties reviewed the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, and they welcomed the entry into force of the visa exemption for ordinary passports of Moroccan and Burkinabe citizens, in accordance with the agreement signed between the two countries on October 23, 2020.

The talks also focused on scholarships for Burkina Faso students in Moroccan universities and institutions of higher education and vocational training, whose number has increased during this academic year with 30 additional scholarships, bringing the total to 180 annual scholarships, which makes Burkina Faso one of the African countries that benefit most from the scientific, technical and cultural cooperation program of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The two sides also discussed the executive action plan of cooperation for the next three years, which includes several priority areas, which will ensure the strengthening of the momentum of bilateral relations, stressing the importance of the legal framework of cooperation between the two countries.

During these talks, the exemplary level of cooperation between the two countries in many areas was praised and described as a model of South-South cooperation.

Morocco and Burkina Faso have long-standing historical relations and a fruitful bilateral cooperation that encompasses the fields of economy, agriculture, finance, trade, industry, crafts, mining, energy, science and technology.

MAP 07 January 2022